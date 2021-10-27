GEOSCAPE SOLAR EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES TO HELP NJ PROPERTY DEVELOPERS ACHIEVE RENEWABLE ENERGY GOALS

The Wilshire Grand Hotel West Orange, NJ From the left: Neal Erman, Director of Commercial Sales at GeoscapeSolar, Florencia Mansilla, Marketing Coordinator for Meridia, Evan Swalling, Director of Asset Management at Meridia, Michael Boches, Chief Executive Officer for Solarscape, Lee Watson, Ch Michael Boches, Chief Executive Officer of Geoscape Solar

Geoscape Solar's exclusive financing and engineering services delivers property owners a solution for their energy needs and ROI.

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geoscape Solar is using their depth of knowledge and expertise to expand in the Green Energy sector by partnering with developers and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Architects by strategically identifying opportunities to achieve renewable energy goals in the planning stages of project development.

For over 13 years, Geoscape Solar has made a name for itself by being a leader in providing innovative financial and engineering solutions for property owners looking convert to solar energy. As construction and building codes have changed, Geoscape has ensured that new construction is built with the ability to comply with New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan.

New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan details strategies and milestones for New Jersey to completely run on clean energy by 2050. Specific strategies include multiple steps towards building code decarbonization. These steps include ordinances that new construction have roofs suitable for solar, expansion of statewide net zero carbon property incentives, and requirements that 3 – 4% of spots in newly built parking have EV chargers.

“Renewable energy goals are still a relatively new concept in the commercial building sector,” said Jeffrey Chavkin, co-founder and President of Geoscape Solar. “In the past, going solar or converting to any type of green energy was considered the smart thing to do in order to save money and take advantage of tax incentives. Now, if Demand-Response ready building codes aren’t part of a property development plan, the project will most likely have issues in permitting or inspection.”

Developers with existing suites of properties are also turning to Geoscape Solar to reduce their operating expenses, expand and market their brand as sustainable. Recently, Geoscape Solar partnered with Meridia-Capodagli Property Company to re-develop their existing multi-family properties as eco-friendly and tech savvy. Their energy plan includes converting to solar energy and multiple electric charging stations.

Geoscape Solar’s partnerships include The Wilshire Grand Hotel in West Orange, NJ. The hotel was seeking to advance its LEED Building status and market itself as sustainable. Geoscape Solar designed a solar energy system that meets 99% of their energy needs. Part of the design included 2 solar carports with electric vehicle charges that provide additional revenue to the hotel on top of their monthly utility savings. Geoscape Solar’s marketing team provided a lobby monitor that highlights The Wilshire Grand Hotel’s clean energy production and in-room displays to make guests aware that the hotel is committed to reducing their carbon footprint.

“Geoscape Solar is equipped the meet the rapidly growing needs of commercial property owners and developers,” said Michael Boches, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Geoscape Solar. “We are experienced and knowledgeable about how best monetize properties and capitalize on rapidly changing solar energy incentives.”

Geoscape Solar just re-launched their website to focus on their expanding role in the solar market and contributions to New Jersey’s green energy sector. It can be found at: www.geoscapesolar.com.



Going Solar with Geoscape Solar Guarantees ROI