Immaculate Estate Near Washington D.C., Virginia to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

7984 Georgetown Pike will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Jennie McDonnell of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.

Located in one of Northern Virginia's most desirable neighborhoods, 7984 Georgetown Pike will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Jennie McDonnell of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. Currently listed for $5.495 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on November 23–30 via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“From the walking paths leading to a nearby waterfall, to the two-story foyer with marble floors, 7984 Georgetown Pike offers a perfect balance of a peaceful atmosphere while still being close to the city. As this is my first time working with Concierge Auctions, I am looking forward to partnering as a team to put on a competitive auction for our client,” stated listing agent, Jennie McDonnell.

A sanctuary awaits behind the gates of this Georgian Manor. Over five acres of landscape and gardens, designed by Charles Owen, stretch around the 16,000-square-foot estate. Built by George Sagatov, craftsmanship details like hand-carved ceilings and meticulous stonework bring a timeless quality to the estate. The stone courtyard and the two-story foyer feature marble floors and hand-painted gold leaf accents. The formal living room’s ceilings present hand-crafted plaster medallions that pay homage to the Georgian style. Two decadent owners’ suites await from the main and second floors. Beyond the stone walls of the manor, the secluded backyard boasts a stone patio, pool, hot tub, stone hearth, and pergola. Beyond the gated fence of the pool stretch gardens and acres of hardwood forests, with walking paths that lead to a stream and waterfall in the heart of the woods. Step into this gorgeous estate and discover the best of luxury living from one of the U.S.’s most coveted zip codes.

Stunning homes and high-end shopping are among McLean’s claims to fame, while an outstanding school district and family-friendly environment only bolster its well-deserved reputation. McLean’s Farmer’s Market offers local bounty to enjoy, while nearby Tysons Corner Center is a haven for lovers of fashion. The Tysons Galleria is for an unmatched luxury shopping experience. Nine parks sprinkled throughout McLean ensure green space is never far away and complement the peaceful atmosphere that is such a pleasant change of pace from nearby bustling Washington. The property offers an abundance of privacy and serenity, while still being in close proximity to Washington D.C.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

