10/26/21-FIFTH ANNUAL ʻŌHIʻA LOVE FESTIVAL IS FREE AND ON-LINE AGAIN THIS YEAR

FIFTH ANNUAL ʻŌHIʻA LOVE FESTIVAL IS FREE AND ON-LINE AGAIN THIS YEAR

Wednesday, November 3rd through Saturday, November 6th

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/637107215

Join the celebration of Hawai‘i’s endemic trees at the 2021 ʻŌhiʻa Love Festival. Expanding from a single species to an entire ecosystem, this year’s festival theme is “Celebrate Forests.”

Three live workshops will be offered:

A virtual tour of the different types of forests and the special flora, fauna, and ecosystems found across the islands

An examination of the different species and varieties of ʻōhiʻa, where they grow, and how to identify them

Presentations on cultivating your own ‘ōhi‘a from collecting and sowing seeds to planting and caring for ‘ōhi‘a at home Beginning, Wednesday, November 3, free keiki activity and craft kits will be available at participating Hawaiʻi State Public Libraries while supplies last.

ʻŌhiʻa Love Fest will culminate with Arbor Day. In Hawaiʻi, Arbor Day is celebrated on Saturday, November 6th. Bring the celebration of forests to your backyard by adopting a tree at one of the Arbor Day events across the state. ‘Ōhi‘a lehua is a cornerstone species of our native forests, protecting our reefs, and providing water for all, food for native wildlife, and inspiration for over a thousand years of Hawaiian culture. Unfortunately, a deadly fungal pathogen leading to Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death has killed over a million ʻōhiʻa trees on Hawaiʻi island and hundreds of others across the state. Registration is required for some of the virtual events and the festival is designed for the whole family. This event is brought to you by the University of Hawaiʻi, the Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife, and your local Invasive Species Committees.

Find more information and registration on the ʻŌhiʻa Love Festival page:

bit.ly/ohialove.

Learn more about Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death:

www.rapidohiadeath.org.

