5th Annual Before I Die New Mexico Festival Starts This Saturday Oct. 30th Hosted by Gail Rubin, Certified Thanatologist

Gail Rubin

In-Person and Online Events October 30-November 2, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Annual Before I Die New Mexico Festival will take place in-person and online with four days of death-positive conversations and experiences October 30 to November 2, 2021, in Albuquerque and at www.BeforeIDieNM.com. The festival has entertaining and educational elements, including field trips to funeral homes and cemeteries, speakers and panel discussions, hands-on workshops, Death Cafe conversations, and more. Every registrant will receive a KN95 Festival face mask and other goodies.

Death Cafe conversations will be held each day of the festival, both in-person and online. These conversations offer the opportunity to discuss mortality issues in an open and supportive environment, without agendas or themes.

Highlights of the Festival include these unique and thought-provoking sessions:

“What You Need to Know about Body and Organ/Tissue Donation,” explores how to arrange for anatomical donation, answers your questions about free cremations, and outlines the difference between donating a whole body versus parts. Takes place online Sunday, October 31 at 3:30 p.m. MDT.

"Accessing Medical Aid in Dying in New Mexico,” the latest state to allow medical aid in dying, Monday, November 1 at 9:00 a.m. MDT online.

“Behind the Scenes in the Prep Room,” a conversation with expert embalmer Monica Torres. She shows the equipment and tools she uses to prepare the deceased for viewing, as well as discusses new trends in the funeral industry. Takes place online at 1:30 p.m. MDT on Monday, November 1.

“Millennial Morticians with ABQ Brews,” a panel of 30-something funeral directors discuss new trends in death care while drinking locally crafted beer and ale. This event takes place in-person November 1 at 7:00 p.m. MDT at Tractor Brewing Wells Park location, 1800 4th Street NW, Albuquerque.

“Cemetery Stories: Life, Death and Beyond” is a community story slam outdoors in Historic Fairview Cemetery at dusk. Sixteen storytellers will speak about encounters with the mysteries of death and celebrations of life. Created with the New Mexico Humanities Council, this event has a separate registration of $10 and includes hot cider and refreshments: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cemetery-stories-life-death-and-beyond-tickets-172188328927

A fuller description of each event is available along with links to register here: https://beforeidienm.com/5th-annual-before-i-die-nm-festival-schedule/.

A small donation is requested to register for in-person and online Festival events. Online sessions will be professionally coordinated by GatheringUs, which provides in-person and virtual memorial services and online memorial pages. The 2020 Before I Die Virtual Festival was successfully held totally online and resulted in more than 27,000 YouTube video views to date.

The festival is coordinated by Gail Rubin, Certified Thanatologist and the Doyenne of Death®. Gail Rubin, a pioneering death educator, was recently quoted on The Cultural Scavenger podcast (https://theculturalscavenger.buzzsprout.com/1524847/9309937-death-becomes-her-no-it-s-not-what-you-think) and in a story about buying burial plots in U.S. News & World Report (https://money.usnews.com/money/personal-finance/family-finance/articles/what-to-know-before-buying-a-burial-plot).

Gail will be on the Albuquerque's NPR station’s “Let’s Talk” program live this Thursday morning (https://www.kunm.org/post/lets-talk-about-honoring-death-and-remembrance). The Albuquerque Journal is planning a story in this Friday morning’s Venue section, so be on the lookout for Gail Rubin and the Before I Die New Mexico Festival!

