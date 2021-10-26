N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency commits to funding more than 1,000 new affordable housing units in hurricane-impacted regions

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) has committed funding to more than 1,000 new affordable housing units in regions of North Carolina hard-hit by Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence. Approximately $53.5 million of the state’s HUD Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery funds are being used in partnership with the N.C. Housing Finance Agency, public housing authorities in the cities of Lumberton and Wilson, and Cumberland County government to increase safe, affordable housing opportunities for low-to-moderate income households.

“Safe, affordable housing is key to long-term recovery and resiliency in areas impacted by Matthew, Florence and other natural disasters,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “This funding commitment underscores our efforts to rebuild smarter and stronger for North Carolina families.”

Construction of the new housing is expected to be completed before 2026 with the units to be offered as rentals for eligible households. More information on the projects will be made available on NCORR’s ReBuild NC website.

Governor Cooper established NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. Through its recovery and resiliency programs, NCORR has committed $285.2 million to homeowners for repairs and reconstructions, small businesses for recovery, local governments for infrastructure, and N.C. Housing Finance Agency for the construction of new affordable housing in areas impacted by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Learn more about NCORR’s programs at ReBuild.NC.gov.