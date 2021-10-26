Governor Abbott Readies Resources Ahead of Severe Weather Expected Across Texas

October 26, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today readied resources ahead of severe weather expected to impact a large portion of Texas beginning this evening through the overnight hours. Severe weather threats include heavy rain, strong wind, large hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.

"The State of Texas continues to work alongside local partners to monitor this weather system, and we are prepared to respond to any severe impacts it may bring," said Governor Abbott. "Texans are encouraged to follow the guidance and warnings from local officials as they prepare for severe weather tonight and tomorrow."

Due to the potential threat of severe weather, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has rostered the following resources:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service - Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2: Boat squads

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Transportation: Road Condition Monitoring, and Equipment to provide emergency debris removal from major roads

Public Utility Commission: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Texans are encouraged to visit TexasReady.gov and TexasFlood.org for additional information on severe weather preparedness and actions they can take to stay safe during severe weather events.