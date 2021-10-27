Community Oncology Alliance Welcomes James Lee as Senior Manager for State Regulation and Policy
Lee Leads New Role Supporting COA Members’ Efforts to Engage and Advance Common Sense State-Level Oncology and Pharmacy RegulationsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA), the nation’s premier nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting local, affordable, and accessible cancer care, announced today that James Lee has joined the team as senior manager for state regulation and policy.
States are increasingly taking a leading role in health and pharmaceutical policy. From regulating pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to pushing back against hospital consolidation, a whirlwind of state actions is ushering in a new era of cancer policy. Recognizing this trend, the COA Board of Directors created the state regulation and policy role to support members’ efforts to actively engage in state regulation and advocacy, particularly around pharmacy and PBM issues.
“States have decided they cannot wait on the federal government to protect patients and their cancer care providers from PBMs and other destructive elements of our health care system,” said Ted Okon, executive director of COA. “As more states take the initiative to support local, affordable, and high-quality cancer care, COA stands ready to support those efforts. James brings a successful track record of government relations and advocacy, and his support will be invaluable.”
Prior to joining COA, Lee represented Legacy Community Health in Texas, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing Federally Qualified Health Centers. As manager of government relations at Legacy, Lee acted as representative to government officials and the media for numerous legislative priorities. He has served as liaison to over 75 policymakers at different levels of government and looks forward to putting his skills to work at COA.
“As the old saying goes ‘all politics is local,’ and nowhere is that more demonstrated than in state health policy,” said Lee. “I look forward to helping patients and practices meaningfully engage with reform efforts that are happening in their states to create the cancer care system of the future.”
###
About the Community Oncology Alliance: The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 1.5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org.
Nicolas Ferreyros
Community Oncology Alliance (COA)
info@coacancer.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn