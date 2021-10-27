“We Are Not Born Failures” A Book About Resilience for People of All Backgrounds
Book Launch at D.C.'s Most Iconic Salvadoran Restaurant, El TamarindoWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when racial inequity and injustice have taken center stage on mainstream dialogue, author Moises Linares brings a story of hope based on his own experiences surviving one of the most dangerous parts of southern California during the 1990's and early 2000's. We Are Not Born Failures is an inspiring story of a young boy facing poverty, race discrimination, and social and economic inequality and his personal strength and focus in overcoming these obstacles and carving a new path for himself and generations to come.
Moises Linares is first generation Salvadoran-American sports journalist, best known for his work in TV news in Washington D.C. Using his expertise as a journalist, Moises investigated the reasons that led his family to leave their home country of El Salvador for the United States. This search took him back to the bloody civil war conflict in El Salvador and on a three-thousand-mile trek from San Miguel, El Salvador to the United States.
Moises Linares is also a 14-time Sports Emmy Award winner. For the past nine years as a journalist, he has covered all the major sports teams in the DMV region. He has honed his skills as a reporter by telling stories about his local community. Moises is also the Spanish play-by-play voice of Major League Soccer Team DC United and the NFL's Washington Football Team. This past summer, Moises was selected as Telemundo's national correspondent for all local stations during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. When he's not working, he's involved in the community, speaking to the youth through his multiple community volunteering efforts.
Book Release Information:
Salvadoran American book author, Moises Linares, begins his book tour at one of D.C.’s most iconic Salvadoran restaurants, El Tamarindo. Moises will be talking about his self-published book "We Are Not Born Failures," while engaging with the audience in a Q & A session. The goal of this event is to continue sharing the stories of resilience of Salvadorian Americans with the broader community. Space is strictly limited, so please book your spot as soon as possible.
Order your book here.
Join author on his book tour
Ticket: We Are Not Born Failures
Sat, Nov 6, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT
El Tamarindo Restaurant: 1785 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
We Are Not Born Failures is published by Ria J Publishing
Moises Linares IG: @mlinaresdc
ISBN: 9781955727020
Published: October 3, 2021
