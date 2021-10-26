Gig Economy Continues to Overcome Nationwide Labor Shortages

Omni Interactions Ranked #895 in the 2021 Inc. 5000

Omni Interactions continues meteoric growth as a preferred provider of outsourced customer support managed services

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Omni Interactions grew 98% YOY for Q3 2021

• Achieved 7th straight quarter of YoY Growth

Omni Interactions (“Omni”), the premier managed services partner for on-demand contact center solutions, today announced its business results for the third quarter of 2021. Omni ended the quarter with 98.1% revenue growth year over year as companies looked to Omni to help expand their customer experience support levels including phone, chat, email, back office, and social media. Omni signed four new enterprise client partners and re-signed or expanded five existing clients across eight lines of business. As the nation struggles to find workers, Omni has been able to leverage the Gig Worker Economy to fuel its growth. Omni recognizes that people want jobs that provide the freedom to work from home, allow for complete schedule flexibility and compensate them well for their knowledge and expertise.

“Fortune 1000 companies continue to turn to Omni Interactions for our speed and flexibility when ramping our turnkey contact center services,” said David Parkhurst, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Partner of Omni Interactions. “In a matter of weeks were able to seamlessly ramp two different programs for new clients, onboarding more than 500 agents each.” Some companies are asking their workers to return to the office to answer inbound customer care calls even though the world has proven this kind of work can be handled from home. Omni’s platform matches the supply of on-demand workforce with the labor demands of companies.

“The country is in a war for exceptional talent – that has the choice of where they want to work beyond anything we have seen before,” said Courtney Meyers, Chief Operations Officer and Managing Partner of Omni Interactions. “Omni has a distinct advantage in attracting talent because of the freedom and flexibility we provide our on-demand remote workers. By sourcing and selecting the best-matched talent through our Gig Economy model, Omni Gig Brand Ambassadors (GBAs) deliver the highest quality customer experience. And, through our unique efficiencies in delivery, we provide a price point that is significantly less expensive than traditional contact center alternatives”

• 36% of U.S. workers are now considered Gig Workers, seeking flexibility, the distribution of income risk across multiple sources of income and looking to avoid an office/commute.

• Freelancers are increasingly high-skilled: 50% of freelancers provide skilled services such as computer programming, marketing, IT, and business consulting, up from 45% in 2019.

• 50% of Gen Z workers (age 18-22), 44% of Millennials (age 23-38), 30% of Gen X (age 39-54), and 26% of Boomers (age 55+) freelanced.

(Upwork, “Freelance Forward: 2020”)

About Omni Interactions

Founded in 2016, Omni Interactions (“Omni”) is the fastest-growing provider of outsourced customer experience managed services leveraging the Gig Economy. Omni’s unique business model focuses on working and learning remotely, on-demand scalability and a 100% cloud-based technology platform to revolutionize the handling of omnichannel customer contacts and achieve higher quality outcomes at lower costs.

Omni is reimagining the virtual work from home business model by utilizing the burgeoning Gig Economy and shifting workforce engagement practices. By connecting communities of gig workers with the nation’s leading brands, Omni delivers consistent, reliable customer experience solutions. Omni reunites the former leadership team of Alpine Access, the leader in cloud-based virtual customer experience solutions. For more information visit OmniInteractions.com.

News Release

Media Contact:

David Parkhurst

CRO & Managing Partner

Omni Interactions, Inc.

(720) 232-6487

david.parkhurst@oiteam.com