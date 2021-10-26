Bactronix Sees New Growth through Latest Territory to Hit Houston
The company has continued to see expansion throughout 2021.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bactronix, a science-based microbial control company, has just sold a new territory in Houston, Texas.
The newest unit will be owned by Gretchen de Fatima Velarde Garcia who signed for the location in late October. “Bactronix is a diversified company, not affected by market changes or light recessions,” stated Jos Kleynjans, President and CEO of Bactronix and one of the founders of the company. “Our franchise partners understand that they are buying into a company that is not bound by the economy.”
Bactronix specializes in testing and treating mold, bacteria, viruses and odor. According to their website, the company is recognized for treating The Invisible Enemy that causes, in many instances, sick home or sick building syndrome. In addition to disinfecting and remediation services, Bactronix offers air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning and UV light installation inside HVAC air duct systems. “All of our services combined ultimately help control Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) in homes and commercial facilities. The CDC and the EPA have concluded that a large percentage of infectious diseases can be spread through the HVAC system and that many homes and businesses do not provide healthy living or working environments,” asserted Kleynjans. “We have helped individuals with their health through our services and are eager to continue expanding through franchising, as we’ve done in Houston, to help thousands of more people across the nation.”
Through a proprietary electrostatically charged process, Bactronix ensures 100% coverage of the area that is treated. The company offers both commercial and residential services. Bactronix was ranked 42nd in the Annual Franchise 500 Entrepreneur Franchise of 2021. The company was honored and recognized for their exceptional performance in areas such as growth, financial strength, stability and brand power.
Bactronix has several franchise territories available throughout the country. Interested candidates can visit www.bactronix.com/national-franchising for more information.
ABOUT Bactronix
Bactronix is an award-winning, science-based microbial control company that uses proprietary products and advanced equipment for a wide range of mold removal and disinfection services. Their certified personnel are highly trained in administering effective, eco-friendly disinfection treatments to commercial and residential facilities. More information on Bactronix can be found at www.Bactronix.com.
