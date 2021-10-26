DEP, NJDOT Urge Motorists to Beware of Deer and Drive with Extra Caution as Daylight Hours Decrease with Earlier Twilight

(21/P033) TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) are reminding drivers to be extra vigilant on roadways this fall as mating season for white-tailed deer gets underway and daylight hours decrease.

Deer are more likely to suddenly enter roadways at this time of year, also known as the fall rut, as bucks pursue does, increasing the risk for sudden stops or collisions. Deer activity is more likely to occur during early morning hours and around sunset, when visibility may be difficult and more motorists are on their work commutes.>,

“Deer are involved in thousands of collisions with motor vehicles in New Jersey every year, most of which occur during the fall mating season,” DEP Division of Fish and Wildlife Director Dave Golden said. “We urge all drivers to be especially alert to the possibility of deer suddenly darting onto roadways and to understand how to reduce the risk of a collision and possible serious injury to themselves or their passengers.”

Statewide, peak mating season for deer in New Jersey runs from late October into mid-December.

Awareness will become even more important when daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. Many commutes will then align with the periods when deer are most active, and lighting conditions may be the most difficult for driving. Reduced lighting as well as sun glare can make it very difficult for drivers to see deer that are about to cross the road.

These tips can help motorists stay safe during peak of the annual fall rut:

