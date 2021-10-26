Dorian Carter of OnPointe Partners Discusses Long-term Wealth Building/Commercial Real Estate with Oscar & Kiya Frazier
The name of the game in commercial real estate is forming partnerships.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Veteran of the United States Air Force, Mr. Dorian L. Carter, CCIM, is President of OnPointe Partners, a Commercial Real Estate Investment firm. Mr. Carter has over 20 years of experience spanning mixed-use, retail, industrial, land development, and affordable housing, making him a triple threat – a Developer, Investor, and Mentor.
During Episode #16 of The Couple-preneurs Show, Mr. Carter dives into a discussion with the hosts Oscar and Kiya Frazier, around building wealth via commercial real estate and investing. Mr. Carter discusses commercial real estate and investing in 2021 – post the onset of the Covid -19 pandemic. He also dives into misconceptions about credit for commercial real estate buying.
When asked what drives you to share this information with the masses, Mr. Carter responded, “My goal is to affect change in underserved communities by empowering and educating individuals on wealth strategies and redevelopment initiatives.”
In the interview, Mr. Carter explains the difference between income-producing property compared to residential property. Furthermore, he explains why wealth building is a long-term game focusing on appreciation in market price and adding value with multiple revenue streams.
Mr. Carter has achieved his initial dream of creating a successful Commercial Real Estate Investment firm. Though his dreams and aspiration continue to evolve, one thing is for sure – Mr. Carter has a big heart and a passion for reaching back and helping others follow in his footsteps.
ABOUT ONPOINTE PARTNERS
OnPointe Partners is a Global Real Estate Mentorship Firm committed to crafting innovative and creative strategies rooted in its mission to transform communities through real estate. These projects promote economic growth. No matter the location or the community, OnPointe Partners influences positive change that produces measurable results worldwide. In addition, they teach their clients how to build wealth from commercial real estate investing. For Mentoring learn more here: https://workwithdorian.com/
To learn more about OnPointe Partners, visit https://onpointepartners.com/
ABOUT THE COUPLE-PRENEURS SHOW
The Couple-preneurs Show, affectionately known as the providers of The Secret Sauce of Power Couples, is focused on helping couples, entrepreneurs, and individuals looking to start their own business develop structure and strategies that nurture the balance between business and home.
Capture unique and informative ways to create, build, or advance your entrepreneurial journey via listening to other successful entrepreneurs’ stories of triumph, trials, and lessons learned.
