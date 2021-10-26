BLM757 and The Peoples’ Lawyer Announce Seven Lawsuits Against Hampton Roads Police Officers for Racism and Abuse
Press Conference at 6pm at the Oceanfront, 209 19th St Parking, to Announce a Toxic Energy Campaign to Rid Hampton Roads of Corrupt, Racist and Abusive PolicingVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amina Matheny-Willard, the Peoples’ Lawyer, will be holding a press conference with activists from BLM757 at 6pm on October 26, 2021 to announce comprehensive legal action to hold corrupt and racist police in Hampton Roads accountable.
A hotline will be announced so people can report abuses and get legal help.
Japharii Jones, President of BLM757, issued the following statement:
“Virginia is the birthplace of slavery. The first Africans were brought here in 1619. The original law enforcement agencies were formed to capture slaves. Law enforcement still uses this same blueprint to this day, which is why they have no issue taking us in dead or alive. Virginia is where it started, so Virginia is where we end it! BLM757 - Be Like Malcolm - Be Like Martin -/Change may take 7 days - 5 years - or 7 centuries, but change WILL come. We are our ancestor's WILDEST dreams”
Attorney Amina Matheny-Willard, “The Peoples’ Lawyer”, issued the following statement:
“It's important for the victims of police misconduct to know that someone's got their back! We want the police to know that extending traffic stops for absolutely no reason will no longer be tolerated, detaining people with no articulable suspicion will no longer be tolerated, arresting people without probable cause will no longer be tolerated and violating our Constitutional rights will no longer be tolerated. We already know that extended police contact increases the likelihood of murder by cop for black and brown people. Enough is enough!“
