Refractive Surgery Council Reports 48% YTD Increase in Laser Vision Correction Procedure Volume over 2020
Nearly 191,000 LASIK, SMILE and PRK Procedures Performed in Q3 2021DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Refractive Surgery Council (RSC), which helps consumers make informed choices about vision correction options, today reported laser vision correction (LVC) procedure volume for Q3 2021 at 190,911, marking a year-to-date increase of 48 percent over 2020. Q3 2021 is the top-performing third quarter since RSC began tracking LASIK, SMILE, and PRK procedures in 2015, as consumers seek out alternatives to glasses and contacts to have vision that supports new and shifting life goals.
“People are putting themselves and their personal goals first. We see this in the surge in travel, demands for work flexibility, job and relationship status changes as a result of the pandemic. The continued rise in LVC procedures is yet another marker reflecting people’s desire to prioritize themselves,” said RSC Chairman Jim Wachtman. “Our data shows people are moving beyond a superficial exploration of laser vision correction and learning there is a spectrum of alternatives – including LASIK, SMILE, and PRK – to support their desire for better vision without glasses and contacts.”
Today, there are many options in LVC to suit a significant portion of the 165 million American adults who need vision correction. The most popular procedures include LASIK, SMILE, and PRK each of which uses sophisticated computer-guided laser technology to reshape the cornea to improve its ability to focus.
“Most refractive surgeons offer more than one laser vision correction procedure because while one particular procedure may not be the right option for a given patient, that patient may be a terrific candidate for an alternative procedure,” said Richard Lindstrom, M.D., founder and attending surgeon emeritus, Minnesota Eye Consultants. “Combined, LASIK, SMILE, and PRK make laser vision correction accessible to a very broad patient population.”
RSC’s procedure volume report is based upon utilization data gathered from the industry’s leading refractive device manufacturers, providing a valuable market performance indicator for the sector.
About the Refractive Surgery Council
Formed in 2010, the Refractive Surgery Council is a leading voice in the field of refractive surgery. Its members are comprised of industry representatives from Alcon, Johnson & Johnson Vision Surgical, Zeiss, and Ziemer, as well as medical organizations, including the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), the American-European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery (AECOS), the International Society for Refractive Surgery (ISRS) and the Refractive Surgery Alliance Society (RSA). Through its educational programs, RSC helps people make informed choices about laser vision correction. RSC recently refreshed its website ( https://americanrefractivesurgerycouncil.org/) improving its experience and making it easy for patients to research the information they seek about laser vision correction.
