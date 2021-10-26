Submit Release
State Representative Erin Zwiener Receives Sierra Club Award

by: Rep. Zwiener, Erin
10/25/2021

Austin, TX — This month, Representative Zwiener (Driftwood) received the Legislative Champion Award from the Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter.

“I am incredibly grateful to have been chosen for this award,” said Rep. Zwiener. “Sierra Club is a powerful leader on environmental issues and recognizes the intersection between the environment and social issues. We must recognize that protecting the environment also means championing human rights, justice, and equity.”

Rep. Zwiener was selected for the award because of her perfect voting record on environmental issues, her work to strengthen environmental enforcement and increase penalties for polluters, her efforts to improve water quality and conservation, and her defense against legislation that would have limited municipalities’ efforts to tackle climate change.

Another award recipient was House District 45 resident Rachel Sanborn of San Marcos, who was awarded the Ken Kramer Living Waters Award. Sanborn was recognized for her work with Texas Stream Team and leads the San Marcos River Rangers. She has trained hundreds of citizen scientists who regularly monitor water quality along the San Marcos River and alert city and county officials to potential problems.

