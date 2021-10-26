EMERSON AMUSEMENTS LAUNCHES CONCERT BITES SERIES STREAMED THROUGH AMI JUKEBOXES TO MUSIC LOVERS NATIONWIDE
Concert Bites San Antonio Kicks Off November 3rd At Lucky’s Icehouse, Featuring Georgia Born & NYC Based Country/Folk Blues Rising Star Kelley Swindall
New York, NY – Developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Emerson Amusements, through its jukebox partner, AMI Entertainment Group, is proud to announce the launch of Concert Bites, a series of 30-minute recordings from well-known music venues featuring up and coming artists performing exclusive and never televised concert sets streamed only through AMI jukeboxes to bar TV screens. Concert Bites originally evolved from the popularity of music streaming during the pandemic but has become a new way for music enthusiasts to virtually watch concerts in their favorite bars, sometimes while standing right next to the artist on the screen.
Concert Bites San Antonio, TX kicks off at 8:00pm on November 3rd at Lucky’s Icehouse featuring a never-before-seen toe-tapping performance by Kelley Swindall, where she sings songs from her debut album, “You Can Call Me Darlin’ If You Want.”
Kelley Swindall stated, "I am so stoked that I'm going to get to be down at Lucky's Icehouse in San Antonio, for the premiere of my Concert Bites stream. It's going to be great night and I'm looking forward to connecting with both longtime and new fans at Lucy's. AMI and their jukeboxes are legendary, and this new platform is a game-changer for up-and-coming artists, like me, to have their concerts seen and heard, in various bars, across the US. It's brilliant and I don't know of another way where I would be able to turn so many people onto my music and a live concert experience, so quickly.”
Concert Bites Co-Founder and Emerson Amusements Owner, Ken Goldberg said, “I’m inspired by the idea of connecting music fans with artists, especially emerging artists, through events in bars using AMI jukeboxes. There is so much great music talent out there being played in places like the Bowery Electric in New York City which fans would want to see, so we will record it, and bring it to fans through our jukebox technology in the unique bar scene like nobody else can. I expect dozens of bars around the country to partner with AMI and deliver these same performances. Kelley’s performance can be seen in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston on the same night in an efficient manner.”
ABOUT EMERSON AMUSEMENTS AND CONCERT BITES
Available exclusively on AMI music video jukeboxes, Jukebox Concert Bites are 30-minute productions cut down from full-length concerts that virtually connect bar audiences with emerging and well-known music artists. Recorded at the hottest music venues in the country, including NYC’s Bowery Electric, these performances can’t be found anywhere else. Professionally recorded and edited, Concert Bites appear on jukeboxes bar TV screens. https://emersonamusements.com/concert-bites Instagram: @concertbites
ABOUT KELLEY SWINDALL
With rafter reaching voice and crazily charismatic stage presence, Kelley Swindall has been touring the states with her fiercely unique sound, for the better part of the decade. Equally at home in a biker bar or under a proscenium arch, the Georgia born/NYC based artist seamlessly blends classic country, blues, roots, and folk.
A born storyteller with a sensibility that is both hilarious and heart-on-sleeve sincere, her song posit strong personalities against a world of misogyny, heartbreak, and hilarious absurdity; celebrating resilient spirits in all their flaws and prowess. Part Dolly, Part Amy, and all Heart, her idiosyncratic debut studio album, You Can Call Me Darlin’ If You Want, is out now on New York City based label Velvet Elk Records. www.kelleyswindall.com Instagram: @Kelley.Swindall Twitter: @KelleySwindall
