STRACON-INT Launches the First “Special-Ops Bureau for Lawyers” in New York
STRACON-INT is launching a Special-Ops Bureau for lawyers in New York to tackle unconventional problems their clients may face.
STRACON-INT was founded by Mr. Tal Albarak, an expert in covert operations and security, and a veteran of Israeli security services with an intelligence background. It provides security consulting.
The bureau will actively help law firms, companies, business executives and public figures in the area of strategic intelligence
STRACON-INT is launching a Special-Ops Bureau for lawyers in New York to tackle unconventional problems their clients may face. Founded by former Israeli intelligence professionals, the company provides solutions in the areas of intelligence gathering and analysis, complex operations, strategic consulting, and security enhancement (including cyber), among others.
Tal Albarak, who founded STRACON-INT after acquiring extensive experience in security, combat and covert operations at various Israeli intelligence agencies, explains: “I received a call from an American law firm asking us to locate millions of dollars in embezzled funds for its client. The funds – and the employee who had embezzled them – had disappeared without a trace. Without a lead to go on, we built a profile of the employee, conducting a comprehensive investigation of his lifestyle, routine behavior, and social connections. We thus predicted potential social meetings, located him, and entered his world with the help of one of our team members who joined his web of connections. In a relatively short time period, we provided the law firm with an orderly intelligence file that enabled it to file a huge claim for its client.”
In another case, STRACON-INT was able to prove that a European company’s patent was being breached by creating a business opportunity that the breaching company could not refuse. Proving the breach prevented annual loss of millions of dollars to the proprietor.
Founded two years ago in London, STRACON-INT adapts national security techniques to the private sector. Among its activities, it has built or improved dozens of security systems (technological and otherwise) for a broad range of private facilities. Its additional location will make it accessible to U.S. firms with the goal of producing timely solutions and expanding its services dedicated to law firms and prominent venture capital funds.
The company has a worldwide network of intelligence contacts and has access to a variety of databases in different languages, allowing it to “crack” cases that are geographically complex. It is reputed for creating tailored holistic solutions to its clients – from prevention to after-the-fact solutions. Keeping one step ahead of the market, it is unique in its readiness to take on operations no matter their complexity – operations other companies might be hesitant to attempt.
STRACON-INT’s services include due diligence, OSINT (internet-based intelligence), HUMINIT (human intelligence), surveillance, prevention of information leakage from business meetings, detection of information leaks, financial investigations, intelligence gathering for legal support, negative campaign searches, location of assets, uncovering corruption, supplier background checks, intelligence activities in the area of HLS and more.
Recently joining the company is Tal Sar-El, a former senior Israeli intelligence officer with over 30 years of experience of service. Specializing in the preparedness of security systems, including red team management, risk and threat assessment, and the development of guidelines in this area for security services around the world, Sar-El will buttress prevention and risk assessment at STRACON-INT to preempt internal and external threats to its clients.
About STRACON-INT
STRACON-INT was founded by Tal Albarak, an expert in covert operations and security, and a veteran of Israeli security services with an intelligence background. It provides a wide range of services, including strategic consulting, security consulting and competitive intelligence, and is able to offer intelligence- and military-based solutions to governmental agencies, private entities and public figures. The company's team is composed of former Israeli intelligence professionals with extensive experience in a wide spectrum of activities. The company has offices in England, Israel, and now in New York as well.
New York Office:
445 Park Avenue
9th floor
Manhattan
New York, NY 10022
Contact Person:
Ofir Shaked, COO
(+1) 212-745-1084
+972-54-7606161
http://stracon-int.com/
office@stracon-int.com
