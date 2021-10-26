FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 26, 2021

Road Closure This Week on Snydertown Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA –Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) will be closed this week in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Thursday, October 28, Snydertown Road will be closed between Cold Run Road and Anthracite Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces pipes.

A detour using Route 4009 (Black Mill Road), Route 61, and Route 4005 (Main Street) will be in place while work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

