Road Closure to Begin This Week on Valley West Road in Valley Township, Montour County

​Montoursville, PA –Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3008 (Valley West Road) will be closed beginning this week in Valley Township, Montour County, for a pipe replacement project.

This Week On Thursday, October 28 and Friday, October 29, Valley West Road will be closed between Route 3007 (Klondike Road) and Route 54, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces pipes. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. A detour using Route 54 and Klondike Road will be in place while work is being performed.

Next Week On Monday, November 1 through Tuesday, November 9, Valley West Road will be closed between Klondike Road and Route 54, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces pipes. A detour using Route 54 and Klondike Road will be in place for the duration of the project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###