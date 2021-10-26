Route 885 at Hazelwood Avenue Improvement Work Underway in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work is underway on Route 885 (Irvine Street/Second Avenue) at Hazelwood Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Lane restrictions and traffic shifts will occur around-the-clock at the intersection of Route 885 with Hazelwood Avenue continuously through late December. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct roadway widening, sidewalk and ADA ramp installation, drainage improvements, and signal upgrade work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

