Southbound Route 28 Traffic Shift Wednesday Night in O’Hara Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight traffic shift on southbound Route 28 in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday night, October 27 weather permitting.

Southbound Route 28 traffic will be shifted from the right lane to the left lane (the on-ramp from the Highland Park Bridge) from 7 p.m. Wednesday night through 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Crews will stage and erect bridge beams from the closed right hand-lane of southbound Route 28 on the structure over the 23rd Street Extension. The on-ramp from the Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28 will be placed in a stop condition.

Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

