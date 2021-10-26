Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: October 26, 2021 State Department of Transportation Announce Expanded Use of Tow Plows in Northern Erie County This Winter Tow Plows Increase Efficiency to Keep Roads Safe This Season New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that the use of state-of-the-art tow plows will be expanded this winter to include both Interstate 290 and Interstate 990 in the northern Erie County towns of Amherst and Tonawanda. The tow plows, which are attached to plow trucks and allow two travel lanes to be cleared at once, will help the Department of Transportation clear these important highways faster and more efficiently, enhancing safety for travelers during the upcoming winter season. A new video has been produced by the Department of Transportation, demonstrating how tow plows are a safe, cost effective way to clear roads across New York State. “The New York State Department of Transportation has one of the finest and best equipped snow fighting forces in the nation and we will use every tool in our arsenal to help keep motorists safe this winter,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “Tow plows allow us to clear two lanes at once and using them on Interstate 290 and Interstate 990 will help keep people and commerce moving on these two vitally important roads when harsh weather strikes.” Tow plows and their trained operators are part of a statewide preparedness team positioned to respond quickly and effectively to keep New Yorkers safe this winter. They have previously been deployed along the following Western New York roadways: Interstate 86 in Chautauqua County, NY Route 400 in southern Erie County, and Interstate 190 and the LaSalle Expressway in Niagara County. The tow plows attach as trailers to the back of the large dump trucks traditionally used as snow plows. The tow plow can be hydraulically adjusted to swing out to the side of the truck, doubling the plow width and giving operators the ability to simultaneously clear two travel lanes at once. The tow plow offers a greater range of motion and better operator control than standard wing plows. The tow plow, used in combination with a 12-foot front-mounted plow, helps clear 24 feet of road at once. Two cameras assist operators and reduce blind spots. For the safety of other vehicles on the road, tow plows have a rear lighting package that mimics the lights of the truck body. Benefits of tow plow use include: Increased efficiency: by allowing one plow truck operator to clear two lanes with one pass of the truck, snow removal becomes faster and more efficient.

Improved safety: removing snow from two lanes at a time provides more clear travel lanes for motorists to use.

Improved safety: removing snow from two lanes at a time provides more clear travel lanes for motorists to use.

Environmental benefits: it takes the same amount of fuel to plow two travel lanes with a tow plow as it does to plow one travel lane with a traditional plow.