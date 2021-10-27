Credit Scores are No Longer a Barrier for Retired Federal and Military Employees Seeking Loans
Retirees formerly employed by the military or federal gov now have personal loan options during financially challenging times, thanks to BMG Money
Loan eligibility depends on retirement income – not credit history – a needed relief for consumers who have low credit scores or are otherwise denied by traditional lenders.”MIAMI, FL, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEDERAL & MILITARY RETIREES HAVE NEW LOAN OPTIONS FROM BMG MONEY - Credit scores no longer a barrier to federal & military retirees’ ability to pay for healthcare and manage unexpected expenses.
Despite being the wealthiest and most abundant generation, many baby boomers still struggle with their finances. One such challenge is emergency expenses related to healthcare, which have been increasing steadily over time. According to the Retirement Management Journal, American retirees spend an average of $4,500 per year on healthcare expenses, excluding long-term care costs. Unfortunately, when seniors encounter health emergencies or other unexpected expenses, fixed incomes may not be sufficient to cover the costs. Retirees too often find themselves with nowhere to turn.
For retired federal employees and retired members of our military, access to personal loans is now possible through the BMG Money LoansForRetirees program. Jose Patino, Vice President of BMG Money, explains, “loan eligibility depends on retirement income – not credit history – a needed relief for consumers who have low credit scores or are otherwise denied by traditional lenders and shut out of the financial mainstream.”
The BMG Money LoansForRetirees program offers loans starting at $2,000 with competitive interest rates and instant funding available, useful in times of emergencies or unexpected expenses. The program also offers affordable repayment options, with loan terms of up to 2 years, making it easier for borrowers to protect their household budgets.
Retirees can apply on-line from a smart phone, computer, tablet, or any mobile device. BMG Money’s customer service representatives are available Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Eastern, ready to assist consumers with applications. Secure loan applications may be found at www.bmgmoney.com, and customer service is available at 800.316.8507.
About BMG Money
BMG Money has been helping protect employees from predatory loans since 2011 and currently operates in 36 states and our nation’s capital.
BMG Money works tirelessly to create loan programs addressing the many different needs of the employed and retired populations. BMG Money’s goal is to enhance the financial wellness of underserved consumers with a combination of financial education, credit monitoring solutions, and emergency loans, all tools that retirees and employees alike need to secure better financial futures.
