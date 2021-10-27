Utility Broadband Alliance Announces New Board of Directors
Members Vote During the Inaugural Summit & PlugfestUSA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In support of utility critical infrastructure, the Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA) today announced the election of the next Board of Directors to help lead the Alliance in the coming years. UBBA is a 501(c)(6) association dedicated to advancing and developing LTE broadband as a key communications infrastructure for a secure, resilient, digital grid. The Alliance continues to evolve in support of the utility industry and to continue to be a highly successful organization, UBBA requires a lot of hard work and dedication from the Board of Directors.
The eligible members of UBBA carried out the nominations process over the last month and last week during the 2021 UBBA Summit & Plugfest in St. Louis, the members completed the election process. The new Board of Directors, which will begin its term on January 1st, will included:
• Ali Mohammed - New York Power Authority
• Michael Rosenthal – Southern Linc
• Joe Mellott – Evergy
• Carlos Carazo – Southern California Edison
• Omar Zevallos – San Diego Gas & Electric
• Chris Vana – Ameren
• Griselda Aldrete – Alliant Energy
• Ken Rabedeau – Nokia
• Scott Schoepel – Motorola Solutions
• Matt Olson – Burns & McDonnell
• Mar Tarres – Anterix
• Kimberly Green-Kerr – UScellular
• Paul Anuszkiewicz – Palmetto Technology Associates
“This Board brings vast utility industry and strategic telecommunications experience to the Alliance. As evident from the sold-out crowd at the Summit & Plugfest, there is a great need for UBBA within the utilities industry,” said UBBA Executive Director, Bobbi Harris. “Now more than ever, utilities and ecosystem companies will collaborate to answer the needs of utilities around the world to advance broadband network deployment strategies.”
