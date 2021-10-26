Announcing First-Ever U.S. Online Shopping for Indian Groceries with Free Delivery

Spice Range LLC is now live with an online platform offering top quality Indian products deliverable across the entire country.

LUTZ, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spice Range LLC is pleased to announce the launch of its online platform offering Indian groceries to U.S. residents. With items that include rice, masala, pickles, favorite snacks, kitchen utensils, mixer grinders and more, the company is on a mission to make people’s favorite products accessible to everyone in the U.S., and in so doing to become the world’s favorite destination for an exclusive range of the finest Indian products.“We are delighted to announce the launch of Spice Brand,” says company founder Seena Amith. “As the first company to provide a U.S. Indian online supermarket, we’re out to revolutionize the way you shop! We have taken great care in handpicking the very best quality products, and we already have a wide range of items listed at the best possible prices.”Amith adds that the Spice Range team continuously seeks out fine quality products to add to its inventory. The platform currently offers a wide range of items that range from groceries to traditional cookware and unique handicrafts created by skilled artisans. Famous brands such as Brahmins, Double Horse, Eastern, and many more are available in categories that include• Spices and Masalas• Grocery and Pickles• Snacks and Sweets• Jewelry• And more!Visitors to the site can gain quick access to New Arrivals and Popular Brands, and the shopping experience is made as convenient as possible, with free UPS shipping within the U.S. on orders over $75. All major credit cards are accepted, along with Amazon Pay, PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay, and an easy, safe checkout.For more information, visit the website at https://SpiceRange.com About the CompanyAmerica’s first online shopping platform for Indian groceries, Spice Range offers a wide range of fine quality products from top brands. On a mission to make favorite Indian products available to everyone in the U.S., the company offers free UPS shipping on orders over $75.