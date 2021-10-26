Second Quarter 2021 Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages Released

The second quarter 2021 Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) data has been released. This data is a census of jobs covered by unemployment insurance and is available for Iowa and the 99 counties by sector and subsector. The available data now covers the first quarter of 2011 through the second quarter of 2021.
