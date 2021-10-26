Submit Release
News Search

There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,966 in the last 365 days.

Judge Galen Braddy to Serve as President of the North Carolina Association of District Court Judges

Pitt County Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy has been selected to serve as president of the North Carolina Association of District Court Judges at the Fall 2021 Convention by the membership. He will preside on the Board of Governors during his one-year term. 

Judge Braddy was appointed by former Governor Jim Hunt to serve as a district court judge in 2000. He became chief district court judge in 2018. He currently serves on the Board of Criminal Justice Information Network and as chairman of the Family Court Advisory Committee.

Annual conferences are held by the Association of District Court Judges in partnership with the University of North Carolina School of Government and provide continuing judicial education in legal and other areas of interest to district court judges. Topics include updates in domestic law, criminal law, and juvenile law, as well as all other legal and administrative topics of interest to district court judges.

You just read:

Judge Galen Braddy to Serve as President of the North Carolina Association of District Court Judges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.