Every Kid Sports Announces World Series Champion, Nick Swisher, as Newest Board Member
Swisher to serve as a direct link between professional sports organizations and Every Kid Sports.BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Kid Sports (EKS), a national 501(c)3 non-profit that provides sports-related opportunities designed to remove the financial barriers that often prevent kids from being active through sports, is pleased to announce MLB All-Star and World Series Champion, Nick Swisher, as the organization’s newest Board member.
Currently, a Special Advisor for the New York Yankees, Swisher will serve as a direct link between professional sports organizations and Every Kid Sports.
“Having Nick join our Board is so meaningful to our organization,” said Natalie Hummel, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Every Kid Sports. “He brings passion, energy, and a powerful identity to our team, Board, and partners. Nick has seen firsthand what it means to get the opportunity to play multiple sports, and he is using his strong public image to help more kids get the opportunity to play a variety of sports. He will be a key asset in us reaching our goal of getting 100,000 kids in sports.”
Every Kid Sports encourages sport sampling, as research shows that playing a variety of sports allows for greater physical literacy, better socialization, and greater enjoyment in being physically and emotionally active.
“We need to alter how we are coaching and teaching the younger generation, and make sure they are playing many different sports,” said Swisher. “I am committed to supporting the mission of Every Kid Sports, making sure kids, especially those in underserved communities, have an opportunity to play sports. If I didn’t have sports in my life, I’m not sure where I would be today. The camaraderie, the feeling of being something bigger than yourself is amazing. It’s important to me, and I’m ready to help Every Kid Sports in any way I can.”
Growing up in Parkersburg, WV, Swisher played soccer, basketball, football, and baseball through his childhood. After high school, Swisher went on to play baseball for The Ohio State University before being drafted in the first round by the MLB’s Oakland Athletics in 2002. During his 11-year MLB career, Swisher won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees and was an All-Star in 2010. Most importantly, Swisher is the father of two girls, and has coached them in T-ball.
Every Kid Sports provides individual youth sports grants to kids from income-restricted families. The number-one barrier keeping kids from income-restricted families out of youth sports is cost. By offering youth sports scholarships, through partnerships with individuals and organizations, Every Kid Sports helps families pay a portion of registration fees required for youth sports participation. The organization’s goal is to help 100,000 kids from low-income families play youth sports.
About Every Kid Sports
Every Kid Sports is a national 501(c)(3), a 2021 GuideStar Platinum Transparency awarded nonprofit organization that has worked since 2009 to level the “paying field” of playing youth sports by removing the financial barriers that typically prevent kids from being active through sports. Every Kid Sports has helped over 50,000 kids play sports across the country. Every Kid Sports is recognized by The Aspen Institute as a 2019 Project Play Champion, as well as a recipient of the 2019 Beyond Sports Collective Impact Award for Reduced Inequalities. Partners in their work have included DICKS Sporting Goods, Under Armour, T-Mobile, Little League International and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation. To learn more or to get involved, please visit www.everykidsports.org.
