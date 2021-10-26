Single Cell Multi-Omics Market: Rise in Technological Advancements in Single-Cell Analysis products Drive the Growth

Rise in adoption of personalized medicine for the screening and diagnostics of genetic disorders and technological advancements in single-cell analysis products drive the growth”
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of personalized medicine for the screening and diagnostics of genetic disorders and technological advancements in single-cell analysis products drive the growth of the global single cell multiomics market. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high cost of single-cell analysis products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in funding in the research of single cell multiomics is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Single Cell Multiomics Market was pegged at $2.45 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $13.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Explore Report Description@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/single-cell-multiomics-market-A11783

Covid-19 scenario:

- The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector across the world. The outbreak forced several industries to shut down temporarily including sub-domains of healthcare services including single cell multiomics.

- However, the rise in chronic diseases and infectious diseases such as Covid-19 increased the demand for single cell multiomics. Moreover, it could be used to study human immune response to Covid-19 infection.

-Researchers uncovered several evidences of coordinated immune response to Covid-19 progress and various cellular components that could be used in developing targeted therapeutic interventions.

The report segments the global single cell multiomics market on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the single cell genomics segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the single cell proteomics segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of application, the oncology segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the neurology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

The global single cell multiomics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12148

The global single cell multiomics market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories (Celsee, Inc.), Fluidigm Corporation, Cytiva Life Science (Previously GE), 10x Genomics, Illumina, Inc., MissionBio, NanoString Technologies, QIAGEN N.V., and Takara Bio.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Non-surgical Aesthetic Market Global Research By 2030

Acrylic Teeth Market Global Research By 2030

Amifampridine Market Global Research By 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

