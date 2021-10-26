Mo Life Media Says Women Can Rule The Post-Pandemic Workplace If They Change Their Approach
We need to find this level of power to be the force for good in the world that we are meant to be.”LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic hit women in the workplace especially hard. A May 2021 analysis from the National Women's Law Center identified a net loss of 4.5 million jobs held by women since February 2020; nearly 2 million women have left the labor force altogether.
According to consulting giant, McKinsey, during the pandemic, the record numbers of women dropping out and dropping back cost $350,000 to $1.2 Million in career/ lifetime earnings.”
The pandemic created a unique set of demands on women and their families, but executive coach Mo Faul of Mo Life Media says, the pattern of women being forced to choose between career and family is not new in the American workplace.
Faul says, "women suffer, struggle, and eventually drop out and drop down in their careers all too often, robbing the workplace of precious talent and powerful leadership. Women are raised to give to everyone but themselves, and this is the core of career suffering and soul depletion."
Women who have been able to keep their jobs report that they are burned out. According to a Catalyst survey, women reported being ignored or talked over in virtual meetings at higher rates than men, indicating the ways remote work can increase subtle discrimination.
Many companies will use glaring lessons from the pandemic to improve the workplace environment and move towards gender equality. Faul says women can help create positive change by "bringing your soul to work." Faul, a nurse who rose through the ranks and became a top healthcare executive, developed this system to help women climb the corporate ladder in a new way. She says, "I became successful by being the contorted version of myself I had to become to make it to the top of the corporate ladder as a woman in a man's game."
When she was forced to take time off from work to recover from breast cancer, she had a huge awakening. "I found my soul. I saw my truth, and I met my awesome self. I was hiding under layers of self-doubt, the barriers that society had put upon me as a girl, a woman, a nurse, and those I put on myself and allowed others to do the same."
Many view the pandemic, while tragic, as a catalyst for necessary changes in many areas of our lives. Faul's "bring your soul to work" system offers women an opportunity to take control of their professional lives in an authentic way. Faul says, "my mission is to help lift women to achieve career dreams, repair relationships, handle personal hardship with grace, and live life on a new level of freedom and power. We need to find this level of power to be the force for good in the world that we are meant to be."
Mo Life Media houses the signature 12-week transformational workshop Your Kickass Career, created and led by Maureen Faul. Best known to her clients as Coach Mo, her special approach (called “Bring Your Soul to Work”) came to her when her cancer journey threatened to derail her career climb. Making the most of her challenges, she turned them into an opportunity to expand inner consciousness and self-awareness and now helps move women forward in their careers by bringing their souls alive. Having ascended from registered nurse to C-suite leadership, Mo brings her 30-years of executive experience to all of Mo Life Media’s programming, leading to amazing career acceleration. Mo Life Media clients learn to embrace who they are, claim their power, and expand their soul’s voice -- which leads to joyful, lucrative careers and the shattering of glass ceilings in the workplace. For more information, visit Mo Life Media on Instagram or YouTube. For additional information, visit www.mofaul.com.
