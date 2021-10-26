Global Smart Agriculture Market Size, Share, Trend, Application and Forecast (2020-2027)
Smart Agriculture Market is expected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2020 to USD 20.8 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1 % during the forecast period.
Smart Agriculture is the modern concept of farming management using modern agricultural, communication, and information technologies to rise the quality and quantity of agricultural goods. The idea of smart agriculture is applied using technologies viz. GPS, soil scanning, data management, agricultural information system, access to the new equipment, animal nutrition, advanced fertilizers in agriculture, etc.
Impact of the COVID-19
The epidemic of COVID-19 has carried widespread disruption to the worldwide supply chain, resulting in food shortage and inflation. Essential measures are required to strengthen the food supply chain and prepare for any future crisis. The ongoing COVID has highlighted the implication of being able to carry out agricultural operations remotely. Main companies working in the smart agriculture market, such as John Deere Trimble, DeLaval, Ponsse, The Climate Corporation witnessed a slowdown in their usual business operations during the first half of 2020. Companies were the most affected at the end of the second quarter (June) of 2020 as main parts of Europe and North America was under complete lockdown in this period.
Regional Analysis
In terms of income, North America dominated the global market with a largest revenue share in 2020 because of increasing government initiatives & regulations to enhance the agriculture industry and the increasing concern for water conservation in North America region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the anticipated period. The adoption rate of smart agriculture techniques is anticipated to increase at a high rate in APAC.
Key Players
Key players in the Global Smart Agriculture Market are LUMIGROW, HELIOSPECTRA, INNOVASEA SYSTEMS, AKVA GROUP, AFIMILK LTD., ANTELLIQ, DELAVAL, TOPCON POSITIONING SYSTEMS, TRIMBLE, and DEERE & COMPANY
Smart Agriculture Market Segmentation
By Type
• Fish Farming Monitoring
• Smart Greenhouse Livestock Monitoring
• Precision Framing Others
By Offering
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Key Development
In November 2020, Ag Leader Technology upgraded its InCommand displays and added built-in-house SteerCommand Z2 and SteadySteer to its SteerCommand product portfolio.
In January 2020, CropMetrics was acquired by CropX, a leading soil and agricultural analytics company to expand into the U.S market. This acquisition was intended to leverage CropMetrics’s vast dealer network, service model, user-friendly platform, and Variable Rate Irrigation System to serve product offering in major regions of U.S.
In April 2021, AGCO Corporation in a strategic partnership with EZ-Drops, an innovative agricultural equipment manufacturer, to provide AGCO’s dealers in North America with access to new nutrient supply system.
