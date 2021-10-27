The Original Houdini Seance Zoomed Free From The Houdini Museum, on Halloween
Original Houdini Seance being zoomed free from The Houdini Museum, Scranton, PA. USA on Halloween, Oct 31 at 12:30pm Eastern.
The Original Houdini Seance being zoomed FREE from The Houdini Museum, Scranton, PA. USA on October 31, Halloween, beginning at 12:30pm Eastern.”USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Original Houdini Seance being zoomed free from The Houdini Museum, Scranton, PA. USA on October 31, Halloween, beginning at 12:30pm Eastern.
— Dorothy Dietrich
The event will be headed up by renowned performers Dorothy Dietrich and Dick Brookz for the second time on Zoom.
Dorothy Dietrich is a noted Escape Artist, authority on Houdini, Houdini Historian, speaker, and consultant who has appeared on many TV shows including Mysteries At The Museum, The History Channel, Deals From the Dark Side, Tom Snyder, and starred in an HBO Special; The World’s Greatest Escapes hosted by Tony Curtis and many more. Her talents have taken her all over the world. Dietrich is the Director of The Houdini Museum. Also appearing will be Dick Brookz noted magician, mentalist, comedian, Houdini Historian, creative consultant. He travels performing and consulting with magic & Houdini projects. Dick is the curator of the Houdini Museum and featured magician.
The event will begin at 12:30 and with a visit from the Houdini Family. Jeff, Forrest & Debbie Blood who will discuss what it was like growing up in the Houdini Family. Guest speaker John Cox, who writes the popular blog WILD ABOUT HARRY ( wildabouthoudini.com), will share a few minutes about what happened with Houdini in 2021. John lives in Los Angeles where he is currently working on a definitive book about Houdini's life and career.
The actual Houdini Seance will begin at 1:26 PM eastern, the time, Houdini died on Halloween in 1926. This event has always been FREE. The New York Times early on reported Mrs Houdini wanted "the motivation for the spirit-communication to be free from monetary gain." When Bess Houdini stopped doing the seances after 10 years, she asked renowned Houdini biographer and creator of “The Shadow” series Walter B. Gibson to carry them on.
Dorothy Dietrich attended Walters’ Seances for many years around NYC throughout the late 1970’s at New York's legendary Magic Towne House and at Houdini's NYC brownstone on 113th Street, at Houdini’s first childhood home on 79th Street in NYC and at the Houdini Museum in Scranton, PA, the only building in the world dedicated to Houdini. ( http://Houdini.org )
Many of the seances have been attended by Houdini's family as this one will. Each year since Houdini's death on Halloween, the day Houdini died, a tribute in the form of a seance has been conducted as a tribute and test to challenge crooked mediums and psychics who claim to contact the dead. Houdini told people not to be cheated by those who make such claims! Houdini famously said before he died if he, the greatest escape artist of all time, could not escape from the beyond and return, no one could. This is the only Houdini seance that dates back directly to Houdini's wife, Beatrice.
When Walter B Gibson got up in years, he turned the responsibility and honor of carrying on the Original Houdini Seance to Dorothy Dietrich. Last year the seance was about to be cancelled because of COVID, but thanks to the technical expertise of Hank Feinberg, it became the first ever virtual Houdini seance and had a worldwide record attendance of 200 guests. Due to demand this year there will be 500 spots available and is likely to sell ouT so book early.
There will be a very special Houdini souvenir for all who attend.
You are invited to get a virtual front row seat & close up look at this memorable historic Houdini event. Will Houdini give us a sign from the Beyond?
Who Knows…
To Join Zoom Meeting;
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87955677401?pwd=b3h4VE8zY2VJWWt2WGxsZUNZV2tiQT09
Meeting ID: 879 5567 7401
Passcode: 062926
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,87955677401# US (New York)
+13126266799,,87955677401# US (Chicago)
Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 879 5567 7401
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kczwyd832e
For more info call or text
570-342-5555
Or 570-383-1821
Dorothydietrichmagic@gmail.com
or
Magicusa@comcast.net
https://houdini.org
Penny Wilkes
Houdini Museum
+1 570-342-5555
magicus@comcast.net
Houdini Seance happeing