Baltaire Restaurant, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST STEAKHOUSE- 2021”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltaire, an acclaimed steakhouse, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best Steakhouse - 2021", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Baltaire Restaurant into our BoLAA family."

Led by executive chef Travis Strickland, Baltaire is a contemporary restaurant with classic genes. Whether an intimate dinner or just cocktails and conversation, Baltaire offers the perfect dining environment any night of the week.

Baltaire's dishes range from Pan-Seared Alaskan Halibut to Broiled Colorado Lamb Chops. The restaurant also offers an incredibly diverse wine list and selection of desserts, such as Bourbon Croissant Bread Pudding. Baltaire truly offers an incomparable dining experience between the ambiance, dishes, and staff.

The dining experience is undoubtedly unique. The airy dining room opens up to a beautiful outdoor terrace with spacious seating, giving Baltaire the perfect, classy California vibe. Next to the main dining room, there is a lounge where guests can enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine while listening to music.

Hours run 11:30am - 9pm on Mondays, 11:30am - 10pm Tuesday-Friday, 5:30pm - 10pm on Saturdays, and 5:30pm - 9pm on Sundays.