Patricia Jones, Founder of P.S. I Love You Foundation, Chosen One of L.A.’s Charity Hero for 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia Jones, Founder of P.S. I Love You Foundation, has been chosen by the "Best of Los Angeles Award" community as one of L.A.'s Charity Hero, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the "Best of Los Angeles Award" community.

"As a premier educator, Patricia Jones has earned a place on L.A. Charity Hero list," said DeRose.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,500 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Patricia Jones Founder of P.S. I Love You Foundation into our L.A Charity Hero list."

Patricia Jones is the founder and visionary of the P.S. I Love You Foundation. Over 20 years ago, the inspiration of this incredible organization came from Jone's compassion and empathy to make a difference in the lives of others in need. Today, the foundation's mission is to develop and implement effective social and emotional learning programs for at-risk youth from elementary to high school to influence positive habits, social and emotional awareness, and healthy relationships.

The P.S. I Love You Foundation focuses on teaching essential skills that influence the development of compassion, good choices, positive attitudes, and confident minds. Patricia states, "We believe that any positive experience for a child, no matter how small, can last a lifetime."

The P.S. I Love You Foundation is building healthier communities by being a unique source of empowerment. Donations for this remarkable charity go towards their mission to fund enrichment, social and emotional learning programs, and community outreach events for at-risk youth in Los Angeles and the surrounding communities. They provide opportunities and support that children otherwise would not have.