Make it Safe 2021 brings global perspectives on the future of manufacturing and worker safety
The threats facing manufacturing today are unprecedented and will likely completely alter many of our ways of work for years to come.
The threats facing manufacturing today are unprecedented and will likely completely alter many of our ways of work for years to come – if not forever. It's time for us to reset.”CHILLIWACK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 28-29, hundreds of attendees from across Canada will connect with more than 50 expert presenters—international industry leaders, public health specialists, and health and safety experts—at Make it Safe 2021.
— Lisa McGuire, CEO, Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC
In 2021 the annual health and safety conference for manufacturers and food processors will focus on new and emerging challenges facing our industries and threatening the health and safety of workers—from labour shortages to supply chain chaos, automation, and hybrid work.
“The threats facing manufacturing today are unprecedented and will likely completely alter many of our ways of work for years to come – if not forever. It's time for us to reset,” says Lisa McGuire, CEO of the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC. “As leaders, we need to rethink our leadership priorities to build a sustainable culture and refocus our health and safety and people practices for improved performance and business growth.”
For the second year in a row, Make it Safe will be delivered as a virtual conference to allow attendees and speakers to connect safely while we do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“One of the advantages of a virtual meeting is we can invite speakers from around the world to share their expertise and experiences,” said Wayne Arondus, Chief Operating Offer at the Alliance. “Sharing global perspectives on these issues – which businesses are facing around the world – help us to find the best solutions here in British Columbia.”
The 15th annual Make it Safe conference includes sessions addressing critical issues facing:
• Business leaders, executives, and employers
• HR leaders
• Health and safety professionals
A bonus track will also provide essential health and safety training for health and safety committees and small business owners.
Two keynote sessions will tackle some of the hottest topics facing manufacturing today:
• Global perspectives on sustainable manufacturing. In this international panel, manufacturing executives share their views on success and growth as our economies recover from the pandemic. This session will explore how global labour shortages and supply chain management put worker safety at risk.
• Vaccine policy, passports, and privacy. Many companies are grappling with the impact of creating mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for their workplace. This session takes you inside one employer's review of the evidence, the risks, and the challenges to require staff vaccination.
In addition to the keynotes, industry leaders, human resources specialists, health and safety experts, and physicians will lead 36 interactive sessions, including:
• Managing safety and performance in a hybrid work environment. Kevin Wooliams and Heather Johnson of HR West reveal new strategies to manage a mix of office, plant, and home office-based workers and the hazards they may face in a hybrid workplace.
• Stress busting: Strategies to reduce anxiety in the most stressful workplace situations. One in five Canadians experienced symptoms related to anxiety, depression, and PTSD in the last quarter of 2020. Discover strategies to help staff deal with uncertainty as they return to work in a post-pandemic world.
• Redefining health and safety post-pandemic. The pandemic made worker health and safety ad priority in a way that no previous event has. As we look forward to a post-pandemic world, how will we continue to keep employees' safety and health in the spotlight?
• Building culture and team in a diverse workforce. Learn how to strengthen relationships, address challenges, and build a strong team culture in your diverse workplace.
• Automation, robotics, and safety: tomorrow's factories. The global labour shortage has manufacturers embracing automation, robotics, and smart technology in the plant— – but automation is not without risks. This session will explore steps to protect workers in automated plants.
Learn more at makeitsafe.ca.
Lisa Thibault
Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC
+1 604-991-7423
l.thibault@safetyalliancebc.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn