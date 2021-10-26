USDA Announces Initial Supporters of Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2021 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that more than 50 organizations and countries have officially declared their support for the Coalition on Sustainable Productivity Growth for Food Security and Resource Conservation (SPG) Coalition, which the United States launched at the United Nations Food Systems Summit in September.

The United States launched the SPG Coalition in recognition of the importance of sustainable productivity growth for meeting food security and nutrition needs of current and future populations, while at the same time conserving resources and combating climate change. The goal of the coalition is to accelerate the transition to more sustainable food systems through productivity growth that optimizes agricultural sustainability across social, economic, and environmental dimensions.

“We initiated this coalition because it is clear that increasing agricultural productivity is essential to meet the needs of a growing global population and ensure that food is affordable to hundreds of millions of people around the world,” Vilsack said. “If we are going to end hunger, while minimizing environmental impacts, we must commit to developing and deploying new ways of doing things in agriculture.”

Speaking at a White House briefing last week on American Leadership to End Hunger and Malnutrition and Build More Sustainable, Resilient and Inclusive Food Systems at Home and Abroad, Secretary Vilsack also provided an overview of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s actions in the follow up to the U.N. Food Systems Summit and investments to strengthen food systems and ensure access to healthy diets for all.

Organizations and countries are invited to join the SPG Coalition by completing the Declaration of Support. English (PDF, 115 KB) | Spanish (PDF, 153 KB) | French (PDF, 151 KB).

As of October 26, 2021

Countries: Australia, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Honduras, Liberia, Philippines, Republic of North Macedonia, United States

UN Agencies: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

Academic and Research Organizations: Akademiya2063, Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, Commission on Sustainable Agriculture Intensification, Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa, Global Plant Council, International Food Policy Research Institute, International Potato Center, The Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture

Private Sector: Agricultural Retailers Association, Alltech, American Feed Industry Association, American Seed Trade Association, American Soybean Association, Animal Agriculture Alliance, Animal Health Institute, Bayer, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Corteva Agriscience, Corn Refiners Association, CropLife America, CropLife International, FMC Corporation, International Dairy Foods Association, Land O’Lakes, Inc., National Corn Growers Association, National Cotton Council, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, National Dairy Producers Union (Soyuzmoloko) Russia, National Grain and Feed Association, National Milk Producers Federation, National Pork Producers Council, North American Meat Institute, National Turkey Federation, Sugar Association, Syngenta, U.S. Council for International Business, U.S. Dairy Export Council, U.S. Grains Council, U.S. Meat Export Federation, U.S. Soybean Export Council

Foundations and other Organizations: AgroNigeria, 2Blades Foundation, Div Seek International, Farm Journal Foundation, Global Institute of Food Security, International Fertilizer Development Center, Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, Solutions from the Land, Supporters of Agricultural Research Foundation, World Resources Institute

