Golden King Introduces Eco-Friendly Chairs That Fuse Luxury and Durability for Outdoor Living
EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden King is eager to share the newest addition to its catalog, a durable and luxurious piece of outdoor furniture. As a champion for environmental excellence, Golden King is also proud to highlight its commitment to green consumerism and sustainability. Collectively referred to as the HOMEY series, these brand new outdoor folding chairs will easily brighten up any backyard design at a budget-friendly price.
What sets Golden King’s outdoor decor apart from the rest is the superior craftsmanship afforded to each product. Every chair is formulated with HNW Hemi New Wood, which includes high-density polyethylene (HDPE) as the chief material. Thanks to the extreme durability of this substance, the chair will not splinter, crack, chip, peel, or rot. Not to mention, maintenance is easy and stress-free, as the chair can be easily cleaned with soap and water.
The HOMEY series features anti-corrosion, acid and alkali resistant, insect-proof, and UV-resistant properties. The chair can be grated, sawed, nailed, or drilled, making it a versatile choice for backyard decor. The material can withstand years of rain and wind without showing any signs of wear or damage, so there’s no need to worry about bringing the furniture inside due to severe weather conditions.
Above all, Golden King aims to bring the indulgence of vacationing to the comfort of every homeowner’s backyard with its one-of-a-kind outdoor furniture. Sold in a range of shades, it will easily brighten up any garden or outdoor living space. At the same time, the company has made a commitment to eco-friendly practices by using 100% recyclable materials that comply with global environmental protection trends and contribute to minimizing the effects of global warming.
Golden King’s outdoor living chairs are now available for purchase via Amazon Prime starting at $269.99.
To learn more about Golden King, please visit https://www.goldenking.tw.
Media Relations
GOLDEN KING SYSTEMS INC.
service@goldenking.tw