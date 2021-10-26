Blockchain, DeFi, FinTech Advisory Expert, Ian Scarffe Joins SoundsOfThings Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- SoundsOfThings, the world’s first blockchain sound social media, is pleased to announce the addition of Ian Scarffe to its Board of Advisors. As SoundsOfThings continues to attract international attention, Ian brings extensive experience within the Investment and Blockchain markets to support the SoundsOfThings business development process.
SoundsOfThings is preparing to launch the 2.0 version of its platform after announcing its Blockchain integration to protect intellectual property, digital rights and payments for users and composers. Fundraising will support ongoing development and scaling as SoundsOfThings begins its global reach.
As a Blockchain expert, Ian is on the advisory board of multi-million-dollar Blockchain startups.
“As a highly experienced and seasoned Blockchain Advisor, Ian’s expertise will be an asset to SoundsOfThings and its continued global expansion” Germano Marano Chief Executive Officer at SoundsOfThings
Ian Scarffe
Ian Scarffe is a serial entrepreneur, investor and consultant with business experience from around the world. As a leading entrepreneur, Ian is on a personal mission to develop a culture of entrepreneurship, helping startups achieve their full potential as well as helping to expand existing companies.
A leading expert in Bitcoin, Blockchain and Crypto industries, Ian is at the very heart of revolutionizing the financing industry across the globe and currently consults and advises for a range of multi-million dollar companies.
Ian’s overall mission is to foster a society of economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities across the world.
www.ianscarffe.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianscarffe
About SoundsOfThings
SoundsOfThings is the sound social media and advertising platform that uses blockchain & smart contracts to protect the IP, digital rights and payments for users and composers.
In a scenario where podcasts, voice assistants, AirPods and ASMR are opening the age of sound, with apps available via the App Store and Google Play and portals for composers and business users, SoundsOfThings is already attracting international brands and composers who love the idea of creating sound advertising campaigns. The platform is expected to have over 2 million users within two years.
SoundsOfThings: https://www.soundsofthings.com/
Germano Marano
About SoundsOfThings
Germano Marano
SoundsOfThings srl
info@soundsofthings.com
