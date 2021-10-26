Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,009 in the last 365 days.

Blockchain, DeFi, FinTech Advisory Expert, Ian Scarffe Joins SoundsOfThings Advisory Board

SoundsOfThings

SoundsOfThings

Ian Scarffe

Ian Scarffe

MERANO, BOLZANO, ITALY, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoundsOfThings, the world’s first blockchain sound social media, is pleased to announce the addition of Ian Scarffe to its Board of Advisors. As SoundsOfThings continues to attract international attention, Ian brings extensive experience within the Investment and Blockchain markets to support the SoundsOfThings business development process.

SoundsOfThings is preparing to launch the 2.0 version of its platform after announcing its Blockchain integration to protect intellectual property, digital rights and payments for users and composers. Fundraising will support ongoing development and scaling as SoundsOfThings begins its global reach.

As a Blockchain expert, Ian is on the advisory board of multi-million-dollar Blockchain startups.

“As a highly experienced and seasoned Blockchain Advisor, Ian’s expertise will be an asset to SoundsOfThings and its continued global expansion” Germano Marano Chief Executive Officer at SoundsOfThings

Ian Scarffe
Ian Scarffe is a serial entrepreneur, investor and consultant with business experience from around the world. As a leading entrepreneur, Ian is on a personal mission to develop a culture of entrepreneurship, helping startups achieve their full potential as well as helping to expand existing companies.
A leading expert in Bitcoin, Blockchain and Crypto industries, Ian is at the very heart of revolutionizing the financing industry across the globe and currently consults and advises for a range of multi-million dollar companies.
Ian’s overall mission is to foster a society of economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities across the world.
www.ianscarffe.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianscarffe

About SoundsOfThings
SoundsOfThings is the sound social media and advertising platform that uses blockchain & smart contracts to protect the IP, digital rights and payments for users and composers.
In a scenario where podcasts, voice assistants, AirPods and ASMR are opening the age of sound, with apps available via the App Store and Google Play and portals for composers and business users, SoundsOfThings is already attracting international brands and composers who love the idea of creating sound advertising campaigns. The platform is expected to have over 2 million users within two years.

SoundsOfThings: https://www.soundsofthings.com/

Germano Marano
SoundsOfThings srl
info@soundsofthings.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Blockchain, DeFi, FinTech Advisory Expert, Ian Scarffe Joins SoundsOfThings Advisory Board

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.