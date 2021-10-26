Microcarrier Market Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2028
Reports And Data
Increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and development of cell therapy industryNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global microcarrier market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.
Market revenue growth is driven by key factors such as increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and rapid developments across cell therapy industry.
Increasing demand for stem cell therapy coupled with rising prevalence of cancer across the globe is projected to drive microcarrier market growth. One of the leading drivers for microcarrier market growth is rising prevalence of diseases where cell therapy can be effectively applied. WHO estimates that the global burden of cancer is predicted to rise to 27.5 million new cases and 16.3 million deaths by 2040. Increasing funding for the biopharmaceutical industry and technological advancements in microcarrier development have also contributed to growth of the market. For instance, researchers from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Science and Technology (SMART), have developed a novel microcarrier for large-scale cell production and expansion that provides higher yield and cost-effectiveness than conventional methods while reducing the number of steps needed in the cell retrieval process.
The newly developed dissolvable gelatin-based microcarrier from SMART has shown to be effective for cell expansion in the treatment of a variety of ailments including bone and cartilage defects as well as body's rejection of foreign bone marrow and cells (called graft vs. host disease). In addition, the microcarriers' dissolvability removes the need for a second separation stage to remove the cells from microcarrier. This simplifies cell manufacturing while also improving the ease with which therapeutic cells can be processed for use in patient products. The growing demand for cell therapies will propel the microcarrier market forward.
Various academic institutes and small-scale companies with limited budgets cannot afford to conduct cell biology research as it involves extensive R&D, which demands highest quality of equipment, media, reagents, and other products. Microcarriers are mainly used in stem cell biology, which is a factor expected to restrain market growth. Moreover, the need to comply with strict guidelines by regulatory bodies has driven up the cost of cell biology, thus creating additional challenges for the microcarriers market.
Market Overview:
The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.
Competitive Landscape:
The global Microcarrier market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Microcarrier market.
Key companies profiled in the report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning, Merck, Sartorius, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Eppendorf Ag, Lonza Group, Getinge Ab, Chemometec, Cesco Bioengineering, Himedia Laboratories, Esco Vaccixcell, Stemcell Technologies, Solida Biotech, Stobbe Pharma, Distek, Celltainer Biotech, G&G Technologies, and Tantti.
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
• The market is segmented into consumables and equipment based on commodity. Among the product segments, consumables accounted for largest share in the global market in 2020.
• The global microcarriers market is segmented based on application into vaccine production, cell therapy, and others. Vaccine production, among the application segments, accounted for largest revenue share in 2020.
• The global microcarriers industry is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, research institutes, and contract research organisations (CROs) based on end-use. In 2020, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms accounted for largest revenue share.
• Due to increased cell therapy research, the North American microcarriers market is expected to account for the largest revenue share in 2028.
• A similar pattern has been observed in the Asia Pacific region, where research funding has increased in tandem with the region's increased R&D expenditure.
Segments Covered in the Report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global microcarrier market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)
• Consumables
o Media
Sera/Serum-based Media
Serum-free Media
Other Media
o Reagents
o Microcarriers
Collagen-coated Microcarriers
Cationic Microcarriers
Protein-coated Microcarriers
Untreated Microcarriers
Other Microcarriers
• Equipment
o Bioreactors
Single-use Bioreactors
Stainless-steel Bioreactors
o Culture Vessels
o Filtration and Separation Equipment
o Cell Counters
o Other Equipment
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)
• Biopharmaceutical Production
o Vaccine Production
o Therapeutic Protein Production
• Cell and Gene Therapy
• Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
• Other Applications
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Cell Banks
•
The report offers extensive summary of the top companies and also provides strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants to provide a competitive edge to the readers. The reports were collected using primary and secondary research methodologies.
Regional analysis covers:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In addition to corporate strategy, Microcarrier market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.
Important Coverage in the Microcarrier Market Report:
• Detailed analysis of Global Microcarrier Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report
• Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth
• Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Microcarrier industry and their futuristic growth outlook
• Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies
Finally, all aspects of the Microcarrier market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
