Section of Highway 18 near Wyndmere closed this week

FARGO, N.D. – A section of North Dakota Highway 18 will be temporarily closed to through traffic at the railroad crossing one mile north of Wyndmere beginning Tuesday, Oct.26.

During the closure, the Canadian Pacific Railroad is scheduled to perform maintenance at the crossing. A detour will be in place to guide motorists around the intersection.

The project is expected to be completed Friday, Oct. 29.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.