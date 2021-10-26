"The Queen Of PIttsburgh" Tops UK iTunes Chart With Latest Single

Singer, songwriter, and drummer, Tedi Brunetti hits #1 on the UK iTunes Blues Songs chart with "Eat, Sleep, Repeat."

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pittsburgh-based singer, songwriter and drummer, Tedi Brunetti has hit the #1 position on the United Kingdom's iTunes Blues Songs chart! Her latest single, "Eat, Sleep, Repeat" hit the top position two days after the video release on October 18th, 2021. Brunetti edged out blues greats like Etta James, Dorothy Moore, and even "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen (on Dion's track, "Angel in the Alleyways.") It is Brunetti's second UK iTunes chart-topper. Her first single, "Evil Woman" reached #1 on the UK iTunes Vocal Songs chart, back in May.

Watch the video for “Eat, Sleep, Repeat” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3anwKZZv6nM.

With the 2021 release of her sophomore album, “The Queen Of Pittsburgh,” Tedi Brunetti is reigning supreme over the black & gold town she calls home. The first single from the critically acclaimed set, “Evil Woman” racked up more than 86K Spotify streams. The accompanying video has logged almost 25K youtube views, and it has received Official Selection and Winner status in film festivals around the globe.

ABOUT TEDI BRUNETTI: To say Tedi Brunetti has “seen everything” during her career in music would be a vast understatement. The drummer, singer and songwriter from Pittsburgh grew up listening to songs on a transistor radio while banging away on a hamper and old hat boxes. Describing herself as a “sober Janis Joplin meeting Steely Dan in Memphis,” it wasn’t long before Tedi was touring with New York City’s The Impalas, Toronto’s infamous B-Girls and performing with Isis’ Carol MacDonald before finally deciding to launch her solo career.

