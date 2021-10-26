Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Insights, Future Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, & Forecast To 2028
Growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, increasing biologics research, and rapid adoption of continuous manufacturing techniquesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hollow fiber filtration market size is expected to reach USD 881.53 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, increasing research and development activities for biologics, and rapid adoption of continuous manufacturing techniques across various industries are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing progress in bioprocessing, availability of skilled professionals, and increasing opportunities in biopharmaceutical sector are also expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.
Hollow fiber is the most widely used membrane in industrial applications, particularly in filtration. Hollow fibers have a membrane coated on the outside of a porous support. Hollow fiber bioreactors, which are largely used in medical industry, are made from cellulose and synthetic polymers. Hollow fiber membranes also have a very high packaging density due to its small strand diameters that allow specific filter configuration. Application has been increasing in various end-use industries and this is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, hollow fibers systems are small tubes that can be filled with drug solutions. The fiber wall is equipped with permeable membrane that is highly effective in controlled release of drugs and this is expected increase its adoption in pharmaceutical industry and drive market growth going ahead.
Hollow fibers are also efficient carriers of drugs owing to high surface area to volume ratio. Increasing R&D activities to develop novel drugs, biopharmaceuticals, and therapeutics are expected to boost adoption of hollow fiber membranes and this is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. However, stringent regulations concerned with safety and efficacy of drugs and biologics is expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.
Some of the key companies operating in the global Hollow Fiber Filtration market are:
Asahi Kasei Corporation, Repligen Corporation, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Watersep Bioseparation Corporation, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Cantel Medical Corporation, and Coorstek, Inc.
The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Hollow Fiber Filtration market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.
The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
• Microfiltration segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market owing to increasing use of hollow fiber filters with microfiltration in various processes in biopharmaceutical sectors such as clarification, purification of cell broths, and separation of macromolecules, among others.
• Polymeric segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period, attributable to increasing use if polymeric hollow fiber filters in ultrafiltration and microfiltration.
• Perfusion segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing need for continuous cell perfusion systems to reduce operational and production costs and time.
• Pharmaceutical manufacturers segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, attributable to increasing demand for biologics, rising drug discovery and development activities, and rapid adoption of continuous manufacturing techniques.
• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to fast-paced development of advanced products such as perfusion systems, growth of biopharmaceutical sector, and increasing adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies.
• In December 2020, Xiami launched the Xialolang Ultrafiltration Water Purifier equipped with ultrafiltration membrane instead of RO membrane. The ultrafiltration membrane uses a high-efficiency hollow fiber membrane as its core filter later which has a filtration accuracy of 0.1um.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global hollow fiber filtration market based on technique, material, application, end-use industry, and region:
Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Microfiltration
• Ultrafiltration
• Reverse Osmosis
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Polymeric
• Ceramic
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Harvest & Clarification
• Concentration
• Perfusion
End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
• CROs
• CMOs
Regional Outlook:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
