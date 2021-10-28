Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,701 in the last 365 days.

Yottled and Black Business Boom to Get More Customers for Small Business

get more customers with Yottled and black business boom

Yottled and Black Business Boom logos

Get more customers with Yottled

Yottled screen shots

Get more customers with Yottled and Black Business Boom

Black Business Boom website

Yottled and Black Business Boom have joined forces to help small businesses get more customers with better marketing, lead generation, and business management.

Yottled and Black Business Boom want to see the continued success of small businesses in our local communities”
— Trevor Hough, CEO of Yottled
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yottled and Black Business Boom have joined forces to help small businesses get more customers with better marketing, lead generation, and business management. With this new partnership, clients can leverage Black Business Boom's marketing and business management to find and get new customers. Then, they can use Yottled's suite of tools to nurture lead into customers and eventually recurring business.

"Yottled and Black Business Boom want to see the continued success of small businesses in our local communities," said Trevor Hough, CEO of Yottled. "With this partnership, small businesses will get more customers, make more money, and be successful on their own. It's really exciting"

Yottled + Black Business Boom: How it works

This partnership will allow Yottled and Black Business Boom users to get more customers and manage their business more effectively. With Black Business Boom, business owners will get a custom built website with a marketing plan specific to their business to earn more customers; then Yottled will let you capture leads from your website into a client relationship management tool, nurture leads, send marketing campaigns and messages, process payments, and more. On average, Yottled customers have seen an increase of 29% more sales and savings of 20 hours per week in admin work.

Another key feature is the ability to create membership programs. Yottled business owners can easily establish recurring revenue so they never have to chase payments. Yottled business owners are able to get everything they need - all in one place.

Why You Need Black Business Boom + Yottled

It's hard to acquire customers, maintain relationships, and run your business. To ensure small business owners get everything they need to be successful, we've joined forces to hustle with you and hustle harder. We're small business owners ourselves and know what you need to be successful.

Use Black Business Boom to:
-Get a custom built website
-Build a strategy for a marketing campaign
-Receive expert advice about small business financing
-Small business management advice

Use Yottled to:
-Facilitate automated and personalized communications
-Supercharge websites with mobile-friendly booking options for service booking
-Allow multiple payment options including cash, check, credit card
-Track, nurture, and manage customers

Yottled and Black Business Boom will help you build the best small business with brand awareness, brand loyalty, and steady cash flow. We're here to help you grow.

Trevor Hough
Yottled
hello@yottled.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Yottled and Black Business Boom to Get More Customers for Small Business

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.