Yottled and Black Business Boom to Get More Customers for Small Business
Yottled and Black Business Boom have joined forces to help small businesses get more customers with better marketing, lead generation, and business management.
Yottled and Black Business Boom want to see the continued success of small businesses in our local communities”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yottled and Black Business Boom have joined forces to help small businesses get more customers with better marketing, lead generation, and business management. With this new partnership, clients can leverage Black Business Boom's marketing and business management to find and get new customers. Then, they can use Yottled's suite of tools to nurture lead into customers and eventually recurring business.
"Yottled and Black Business Boom want to see the continued success of small businesses in our local communities," said Trevor Hough, CEO of Yottled. "With this partnership, small businesses will get more customers, make more money, and be successful on their own. It's really exciting"
Yottled + Black Business Boom: How it works
This partnership will allow Yottled and Black Business Boom users to get more customers and manage their business more effectively. With Black Business Boom, business owners will get a custom built website with a marketing plan specific to their business to earn more customers; then Yottled will let you capture leads from your website into a client relationship management tool, nurture leads, send marketing campaigns and messages, process payments, and more. On average, Yottled customers have seen an increase of 29% more sales and savings of 20 hours per week in admin work.
Another key feature is the ability to create membership programs. Yottled business owners can easily establish recurring revenue so they never have to chase payments. Yottled business owners are able to get everything they need - all in one place.
Why You Need Black Business Boom + Yottled
It's hard to acquire customers, maintain relationships, and run your business. To ensure small business owners get everything they need to be successful, we've joined forces to hustle with you and hustle harder. We're small business owners ourselves and know what you need to be successful.
Use Black Business Boom to:
-Get a custom built website
-Build a strategy for a marketing campaign
-Receive expert advice about small business financing
-Small business management advice
Use Yottled to:
-Facilitate automated and personalized communications
-Supercharge websites with mobile-friendly booking options for service booking
-Allow multiple payment options including cash, check, credit card
-Track, nurture, and manage customers
Yottled and Black Business Boom will help you build the best small business with brand awareness, brand loyalty, and steady cash flow. We're here to help you grow.
