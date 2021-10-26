Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2028
Increasing application of chromatography experiments, rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, and rising R&D expenditure and investmentNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global desalting and buffer exchange market size is expected to reach USD 1,691.9 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid progress in proteomics and genomics research, growing investment and R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical sector, and increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing applications of chromatography in chemicals industry and fast-paced advancements in molecular chemistry are some other key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.
Desalting and buffer exchange are vital processes used to separate large molecules from small molecules or restore the current buffer system with one that is more appropriate for specific downstream applications. These methods are based on gel filtration chromatography and both the methods aim to recover components of sample in buffers used. Desalting is primarily carried out to separate salts from protein solutions, phenol and unmixed nucleotides from nucleic acids, and excessive labeling agents from conjugated proteins. Buffer exchange is generally performed to transfer protein solution into a buffer system that is well-suited for downstream applications. Rapid advancements in materials and designs used to develop diafiltration, dialysis, and desalting devices according to the need of experiments is expected to support market revenue growth over the forecast period.
Rising investment and R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and growing global demand for monoclonal antibodies to develop more efficient therapeutic approaches are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals, low awareness about these methods, and high costs associated with reagent and equipment are factors expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.
The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.
The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Desalting and Buffer Exchange market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck AG, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius, Agilent Technologies, Inc., VWR International LLC, Bio-works Technologies AB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Norgen Biotek Corp.
• Kits segment is expected to account for a significantly large share in the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing application of desalting kits in preparation of analytical and concentrated protein samples.
• Filtration segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing use of ultrafiltration in monoclonal antibody production, growing need to reduce production costs, and rising number of benefits offered by ultrafiltration as compared to other techniques.
• Bioprocess segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing research and development in the bioprocessing field and growing production of monoclonal antibodies.
• North America is expected to account for largest share in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing R&D activities, growing demand for biologics, and increasing focus on genomics and proteomics research. In addition, robust presence of key manufacturers in the region is expected to support market growth.
• In April 2020, Pall Corporation introduced the next-generation of its lab-scale tangential flow filtration (TFF) system. The Minimate EVO TFF system is user-friendly and designed to streamline lab-scale concentration, desalting, and buffer exchange workflows.
• Kits
• Cassettes & Cartridges
• Spin Columns
• Others
• Filtration
o Ultrafiltration
o Dialysis
• Chromatography
o Size Exclusion Chromatography
o Other Chromatography Techniques
• Precipitation
• Bioprocess Application
• Diagnostic Application
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
