Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Growing demand for protein-rich foods, increasing global meat consumption, and rising need to manage disease epidemicsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market size is expected to reach USD 23.88 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapidly growing global population, increasing demand for meat products, and rising use of growth promoters and performance enhancers by farmers to increase livestock income are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Extensive research and development activities to develop alternatives to antibiotics and increasing need to prevent animal diseases are some other key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.
Growth promoters and performance enhancers are predominantly used in farm animals to promote growth, improve efficiency, improve distribution of fat and protein, and increase feed-to-muscle concentration ratio. These play a crucial role in animal nutrition due to ability to enhance quality of feed and boost health and efficiency of animals. Growth promoters are generally orally active and can be administered either in feed or in drinking water. Feed additives, anabolic implants, bovine somatotropin, repartitioning agents, and probiotics are some of the extensively applied growth promoters. Use of growth promoters and performance enhancers result in leaner and firmer meat. Significant reduction in production costs and rapid production of high-quality meat are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Growing demand for high-value meat and meat products and trend of shift towards protein-rich diets are expected to continue going ahead, and this is expected to further boost revenue growth of the market.
Demand for and use of antibiotic growth promoters has increased over the recent past, primarily attributed to intensification of livestock farming. Antibiotic growth promoters improve quality of meat by increasing protein content and reducing percentage of fat. Increasing inclination towards protein-rich diet and growing consumer demand is expected to boost adoption of antibiotic growth promoters and drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. However, stringent regulations related to use of antibiotics and ban on certain antibiotics as growth promoters in major regions are expected to restrain market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.
Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:
Merck and Co. Inc., Cargill Inc., Bayer Animal Health, Royal DSM N.V., Vetoquinol, Bupo Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Inc., CHR Hansen, Novus International Inc., Novozymes A/S, Associated British Foods (ABF) Plc, Zoetis Inc., and Alltech Inc.
The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.
Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.
Some Key Highlights from the Report:
• Non-antibiotic growth promoters segment is expected account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to availability of a wide range of products, cost-efficiency, improved environmental sustainability, and higher economic benefits.
• Poultry segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising demand for poultry meat and eggs and application of novel diet strategies in poultry farming.
• North America is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing R&D activities to develop antibiotic and non-antibiotic growth promoters, rising awareness regarding animal growth promoters, and growing livestock population.
• In May 2020, the U.S. FDA updated its list of medically vital animal antibiotics called the Appendix A. The list ranks the drugs based on their effectiveness as compared to human medicine.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market based on type, animal type, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Antibiotic Growth Promoters
• Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters
o Acidifiers
o Prebiotics and Probiotics
o Feed Enzymes
o Phytogenics
o Hormones
o Other
Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Poultry
• Swine
• Livestock
• Aquaculture
• Others
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.
Key Regions Assessed in the Report:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report further segments the global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.
