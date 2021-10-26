Submit Release
Interim Report of the Providence Grand Jury Reported October 19, 2021

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Todd Alicea (age 30) Pawtucket, R.I. P1-2021-3171AG

On October 19, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Todd Alicea with one count of murder, four counts of conspiracy, one count of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, one count of drive-by shooting, two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of possessing a ghost gun, four counts of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, and one count of reckless driving.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on or about May 15, 2021. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned today, October 26, in Providence Superior Court.

Jahcolin Rodrigues (age 21) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-3171BG

On October 19, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jahcolin Rodrigues with one count of murder, four counts of conspiracy, one count of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, one count of drive-by shooting, one count of carrying a firearm without a license, one count of possessing a ghost gun, and two counts of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on or about May 15, 2021. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned today, October 26, in Providence Superior Court.

Freddy Sanchez (age 58) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-3172A

On October 19, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Freddy Sanchez with one count of possession of one kilogram of cocaine, and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on or about May 6, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on November 10, 2021 in Providence Superior Court. Dakota Cronin (age 27) East Providence, R.I. P1-2021-3173A

On October 19, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Dakota Cronin with one count of first-degree arson, and three counts of fourth-degree arson.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of East Providence sometime on or about July 25, 2016. The East Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on November 10, 2021 in Providence Superior Court.

