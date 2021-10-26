Mice Model Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028
Significantly increasing biomedical research in various developed and developing countries is expected to drive market growth.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mice model market size is expected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data.
Market revenue growth is driven by key factor such as constantly increasing biomedical research in various developed as well as developing countries in the last few decades. Animal models, especially mice models, typically receive a significant share of research funding. This is a primary driver expected to support growth of the global mice model market.
The use of mice models has increased from last few years, as a result of developments in gene editing technology, which has greatly aided scientists in the research and development of new drugs. These models are used in a wide range of clinical trials, including oncology and immunology. In response to increasing demand for personalized drugs, the scope for genetically modified humanized mice models has expanded.
The use of mice models in cancer research is driving demand for mice models. This is critical because mice models are used to investigate the unintentional association between candidate cancer genes and carcinogenesis, as well as to create and evaluate new therapies. In 2017, the American Cancer Society estimated that 1,688,780 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States. Cancer claimed the lives of nearly 600,920 Americans in 2017, or about 1,650 people every day. In the United States, cancer is the second leading cause of death, after heart disease, accounting for almost one out of every four deaths. Furthermore, growing geriatric population in the United States is a factor contributing to the country's rising cancer rates. In the United States, for example, people aged 50 and over are diagnosed with 87 percent of all cancers. Furthermore, the world's increasing geriatric population is a major contributor to rising cancer prevalence.
Animal protection and health laws and regulations have resulted in more restrictive practices and bans on the use of animals for different purposes. In the last decade, various countries have banned use of animals in the cosmetics industry. Complying with required regulations for use of animal models can be time-consuming and inconvenient, which could hamper market growth to some extent.
A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Mice Model market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Mice Model market.
Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:
Charles River, Envigo, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., genOway, Janvier Labs, and Hera BioLabs.
Some Key Highlights in the Report:
• On the basis of mice type, the global mice model market is segmented into inbred, outbred, knockout, hybrid, others. The inbred mice segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.
• On the basis of technology, the global mice model market is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, others. In 2020, the microinjection segment accounted for the largest revenue share.
• On the basis of use, the global mice model market is segmented into human and veterinary. In 2020, the veterinary segment accounted for the largest share of revenue.
• In 2020, the academics segment accounted for the largest revenue share, among the application segments, owing to rising need for mice models in academic institutions.
• In 2020, the academic and research institutes accounted for the largest revenue share, among the end use segments, owing to rising use of mice model in academic institutions.
• In 2020, North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global mice model market, followed by Europe market in terms of revenue share.
Segments Covered in the Report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global mice model market on the basis of mice type, technology, use, application, end use, and region:
Mice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)
• Inbred
• Outbred
• Knockout
• Hybrid
• Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)
• CRISPR
• Microinjection
• Embryonic Stem Cell Injection
• Nuclear Transfer
• Others
Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)
• Human
• Veterinary
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)
• Research & Development
• Infectious Disease
• Immunological Diseases
• Cancer
• Cardiovascular Diseases
• Diabetes
• Genetic Diseases
• Neurological Diseases
• Others
• Production and Quality Control
• Academics
• Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)
• Pharmaceutical
• Biotechnology
• Cosmetics
• Others
• Organizations
• Government
• Non-government
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Contract Research Organizations (CRO)
Key Regions Covered in the Report:
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.
Key Benefits of the Global Mice Model Market Report:
• In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks
• Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects
• Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Mice Model Market
• Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces
• Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution
• Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features
Highlights of the TOC of the report:
• Chapter 1: Market overview
• Chapter 2: Global Mice Model market analysis
• Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Mice Model industry
• Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications
• Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
• Chapter 6: Market share
• Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
• Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
• Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
• So on
