PureEdge Lighting Wins Big at LightFair International Innovation Awards

Lazer Line Suspension Lighting Can Go Wall-to-Wall and Wall-to-Ceiling

TruTrack and Lazer Line Awarded and Recognized as Innovative at LFI 2021

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureEdge Lighting accepted two of the top awards at the LFI Innovation Awards for 2021 in New York. Lazer Line won The Most Innovative Product of the Year Award and TruTrack received the Technical Innovation Award.

Lazer Line creates a paradigm shift with how we use lighting and design within the environment. Lazer Line is a patented LED lighting system that can traverse from wall-to-wall or wall-to-ceiling, up to 60 ft. before refeeding, with no visible pixilation. It utilizes heatsink tape which is fastened and tightened by turnbuckles plastered into the wall or ceiling for a seamless look. Lazer Line allows the light to go up, down, or both, achieving ambient uplight and also functional lighting. It enhances any space with pleasant soft light and delivers designer quality color rendering and multiple color temperatures, including warm dim and tunable white, creating a space that is visually spectacular.

TruTrack is a patented, recessed track lighting system that installs cleanly into the ceiling, achieving a truly flawless finish. Our innovative system easily installs into 5/8” thick drywall, eliminating the need for joist modification. TruTrack can incorporate an integral LED strip which is field cuttable for customized lengths. Adding minimal architectural track heads make TruTrack perfect for residential and commercial applications. TruTrack lighting is available in Warm Dim to promote relaxation and wellness, as well as standard static white and multiple color temperatures.

“We are so very honored to receive two awards this year from LightFair International. We are always trying to solve lighting problems and innovating unique solutions. We strive to give designers the tools they need to create and illuminate beautiful spaces” said Gregory Kay, Owner and CEO of PureEdge Lighting. “We are engineers, artists, electricians, and designers at PureEdge Lighting. We are proud of our hard work and thrilled to receive these awards.”

About PureEdge Lighting

PureEdge Lighting, founded in Chicago by Gregory Kay in 2004, manufactures architectural, low-voltage LED lighting systems for indoor and outdoor spaces that empower you to not only design your space, but also the fixtures you envision. Modern, innovative, and completely customizable, PureEdge Lighting creates architectural lighting solutions influenced by simplicity and elegance based on the principle that light affects human emotion. PureEdge is known for class 2 wiring, low-voltage lighting systems that are easy to install. PureEdge has a strong presence in hospitality, residential, healthcare, and retail.