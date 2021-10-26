Compound Miter Saws Market size worth $ 1543.64 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.09% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Material choices of miter saws or Compound Miter Saws Market are usually limited to wood, wood products, and composite wood products and hence, deforestation has an impact on the compound miter saw market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Compound Miter Saws Market ” By Application (Commercial Use and Residential Use), By Product Type (Single, Double, Sliding), By Power Source (Up to 1000 Watts, 1001-1500 Watts, 1501-2000 Watts, More than 2001 Watts), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Compound Miter Saws Market size was valued at USD 1166.26 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1543.64 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.09% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Compound Miter Saws Market Overview

Material choices of miter saws or Compound Miter Saws Market are usually limited to wood, wood products, and composite wood products and hence, deforestation has an impact on the compound miter saw market. Thus, with deforestation and rising wood supply, the market for the global Compound Miter Saws Market is boosted. In addition, the rising demand for commodities in emerging economies further fuels market growth. Consumption of most commodities has grown over the past two decades, with a correspondingly large increase in commodity prices. The seven largest emerging market and developing economies (EM7) (which includes, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russian Federation, and Turkey) are considered for almost all of the increase in increasing commodity demand over this period.

However, high costs strangle the growth of the market. Owing to a large number of price points and options, it can be a challenging hurdle when deciding which miter saw to purchase. Moreover, a compound miter saw comes expensive for basic cutting options; it may take long before the users get the worth for their investment. In addition, double inclination sliding Compound Miter Saws Market also comes gigantic and costly. Moreover, the increased use of wood in furniture manufacturing, pulp production, and house construction activities creates opportunities for the compound miter to see the market.

Key Developments in Compound Miter Saws Market

In January 2018 Kyocera Corporation (President: Hideo Tanimoto) announced that it has acquired 80% of shares in Kyocera Industrial Tools Corporation, an enterprise established from the company split of Ryobi Limited’s.

Bosch teams up with Microsoft to develop software-defined vehicle platform for seamless integration between cars and the cloud. This collaboration is to simplify and accelerate the development and deployment of vehicle software throughout a car’s lifetime in accordance with

600 Group PLC has acquired the US-based Control Micro Systems Inc. (‘CMS’), an industry-leading solutions provider for integrated laser applications.

The major players in the market are Makita, Ryobi, Bosch, 600 Group, AEG Powertools, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Compound Miter Saws Market On the basis of Application, Product Type, Power Source, and Geography.

Compound Miter Saws Market, By Application Commercial Use Residential Use







Compound Miter Saws Market, By Product Type Single Double Sliding Others







Compound Miter Saws Market, By Power Source Up to 1000 Watts 1001-1500 Watts 1501-2000 Watts More than 2001 Watts







Compound Miter Saws Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



