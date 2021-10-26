Seven Lawsuits Announced Against Hampton Roads Police For Egregious Abuse and Abject Racial Biases
Press Conference at 12 noon - News Media Contact BlackLivesMatter757@gmail.com or text our hotline.NORFOLK, VA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #BreakingNews #757DayOfProtest - Tuesday October 26th we will start the proceedings to file lawsuits on the Norfolk Police Department, Newport News Police Department & Virginia Beach Police Department for their continuous acts of brutality & harassment towards black and browns in the #757 | A total of 7 lawsuits will be filed in.
Press Conference at 12 noon - News Media Contact BlackLivesMatter757@gmail.com or text our hotline.
The days of constant harassment by law enforcement will cease to exist soon and very soon.
Unleashed Entertainment is proud to stand with BLM757 and The Peoples’ Lawyer Amina Matheny-Willard as they seek justice and work to stand against the Toxic Energy infecting Hampton Roads policing.
