Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,013 in the last 365 days.

Seven Lawsuits Announced Against Hampton Roads Police For Egregious Abuse and Abject Racial Biases

BLM757

Press Conference at 12 noon - News Media Contact BlackLivesMatter757@gmail.com or text our hotline.

NORFOLK, VA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #BreakingNews #757DayOfProtest - Tuesday October 26th we will start the proceedings to file lawsuits on the Norfolk Police Department, Newport News Police Department & Virginia Beach Police Department for their continuous acts of brutality & harassment towards black and browns in the #757 | A total of 7 lawsuits will be filed in.

Press Conference at 12 noon - News Media Contact BlackLivesMatter757@gmail.com or text our hotline.

The days of constant harassment by law enforcement will cease to exist soon and very soon.


#BLM757 #BlackLivesMatter757 #BlackLivesMatter #BLM #Breaking #BreakingNews #FYP #Explore #ExplorePage
#ToxicEnergy #ToxicEnergyCampaign

Unleashed Entertainment is proud to stand with BLM757 and The Peoples’ Lawyer Amina Matheny-Willard as they seek justice and work to stand against the Toxic Energy infecting Hampton Roads policing.

Bonnie Chapman
Unleashed Entertainment
+1 540-208-5153
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Seven Lawsuits Announced Against Hampton Roads Police For Egregious Abuse and Abject Racial Biases

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.